Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE VISION: After extensive consultation, Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig will unveil the 2050 community plan today.
FUTURE VISION: After extensive consultation, Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig will unveil the 2050 community plan today.
News

Livingstone council’s plan for the future unveiled today

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council’s meeting today is headlined by a discussion on the adoption of the Livingstone 2050 Community Plan.

Months of community consultation has culminated in the presentation and adoption of the plan.

This strategic document captures the community’s vision for the future of the region and will ensure decision-making and advocacy activities can be guided and informed with a community perspective.

There are a number of other items on the jam-packed agenda for discussion.

This includes the Regional Arts Development Fund application which will grant $5500 to the Capricorn Film Festival to conduct a series of sessions and workshops using artists, filmmakers, actors and film industry personnel who are considered experts in their fields.

The Infrastructure Charges Resolution (No. 4) report

will be discussed and the council will be required to provide a summary of the amendments in relevant public notices and on the council’s website.

Round 2 grant funding of the Resource Recovery Industry Development Program (RRIDP) is currently open.

In September, the council submitted an Expression of Interest requesting grant of $570,000 towards the construction of a new resource recovery centre at the Yeppoon Landfill site.

The expression of interest was successful and the application has progressed to the detailed application stage which closes on November 15.

The council has already committed $1 million to a resource recovery centre.

Following consultation with internal council stakeholders, no objection was raised in

relation to the proposed closure of a quarry at Keppel Sands and LSC will support the move.

In a closed session, the Department of Defence Memorandum of Understanding for maintenance of access roads to Shoalwater Bay Training Area will be considered.

The Stanage Bay Road Upgrade Project will also be discussed.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate debate: more about money than cleaning the planet?

        premium_icon Climate debate: more about money than cleaning the planet?

        News The mantra behind global warming is a brazen attempt to reallocate funds from other much more beneficial projects, that are within our control and which have...

        Teachers set to strike at four Rocky schools

        premium_icon Teachers set to strike at four Rocky schools

        News They want better pay, more secure contracts and achievable workloads.

        Aussie league clubs show interest in Hill

        premium_icon Aussie league clubs show interest in Hill

        News ROCKHAMPTON sporting success story Courtney Hill has spoken with several NRLW clubs...

        Hospital fails to help a distraught sex abuse survivor

        premium_icon Hospital fails to help a distraught sex abuse survivor

        Crime Sex abuse survivor abandoned for hours in hospital waiting room.