Livingstone council’s plan for the future unveiled today

FUTURE VISION: After extensive consultation, Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig will unveil the 2050 community plan today.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council’s meeting today is headlined by a discussion on the adoption of the Livingstone 2050 Community Plan.

Months of community consultation has culminated in the presentation and adoption of the plan.

This strategic document captures the community’s vision for the future of the region and will ensure decision-making and advocacy activities can be guided and informed with a community perspective.

There are a number of other items on the jam-packed agenda for discussion.

This includes the Regional Arts Development Fund application which will grant $5500 to the Capricorn Film Festival to conduct a series of sessions and workshops using artists, filmmakers, actors and film industry personnel who are considered experts in their fields.

The Infrastructure Charges Resolution (No. 4) report

will be discussed and the council will be required to provide a summary of the amendments in relevant public notices and on the council’s website.

Round 2 grant funding of the Resource Recovery Industry Development Program (RRIDP) is currently open.

In September, the council submitted an Expression of Interest requesting grant of $570,000 towards the construction of a new resource recovery centre at the Yeppoon Landfill site.

The expression of interest was successful and the application has progressed to the detailed application stage which closes on November 15.

The council has already committed $1 million to a resource recovery centre.

Following consultation with internal council stakeholders, no objection was raised in

relation to the proposed closure of a quarry at Keppel Sands and LSC will support the move.

In a closed session, the Department of Defence Memorandum of Understanding for maintenance of access roads to Shoalwater Bay Training Area will be considered.

The Stanage Bay Road Upgrade Project will also be discussed.