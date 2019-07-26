Livingstone death-traps need funding: Council

The Cawarral Road - Botos Road intersection which Livingstone Shire Council has identified as a "significant safety problem".

The Cawarral Road - Botos Road intersection which Livingstone Shire Council has identified as a "significant safety problem". Google

A DEATH-TRAP road and intersection in the Livingstone Shire have been earmarked for $1million worth of upgrades if Black Spot funding can be secured.

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said as well as submitting the applications for Black Spot assistance, the council intended to lobby at State level for a change in funding criteria.

He said historically, roads with fatal crash records were given funding priority.

"We shouldn't be waiting for somebody to get killed on these roads of ours before we get the funding,” he said.

Council documents reveal there have been three recorded crashes at a problem bend along Greenlake Rd in the past five years, and that will allow the council to submit a reactive proposal for funding through Queensland's Black Spot Program.

The council has also identified the Cawarral Rd - Botos Rd intersection as a "significant safety problem” on the back of community concerns, an independent road safety audit, and its own investigations.

Greenlake Rd is a sealed, rural road, which connects the state networks of Yeppoon Rd and the Bruce Highway, while also providing direct access for local residents of Ironpot, Sandringham and Rockyview.

In two of the three documented accidents at the problem Greenlake Rd bend, people were taken to hospital.

The third crash, a head-on/sideswipe, resulted in patients requiring medical treatment.

"The existing curve radius of the horizontal curve at this location is 120m and is sub-standard for a 100kph operating speed,” council documents say.

"Advisory 60kph signs exist, however the crash history for the location suggests that drivers are underestimating the severity of the curve and navigating at speeds above 60kph.”

The council recommends widening the curve radius to 229m, suitable for an 80kph limit, at an estimated cost of close to $700,000.

While there is no history of recorded crashes at the Cawarral Rd - Botos Rd intersection, the council wants to see it fixed as priority.

Cawarral Rd is a rural collector road with a traffic volume of about 600 vehicles per day.

"The intersection is a significant safety problem for vehicles entering (it) from the minor road due to the sub-standard sight distance on the northern Cawarral Rd approach,” council documents say.

"This is mainly as a result of the crest located in close proximity to the intersection and the posted speed on Cawarral Rd approaches.”

The posted speed limit on this section on Cawarral Rd is 100kph, however preliminary checks have indicated the sight distance at the intersection is only suitable for a 40kph speed limit.

"Community requests have highlighted this safety issue and describe how vehicles turning right from Botos Rd onto Cawarral Rd commonly turn into the opposite lane to avoid rear-end collisions with through vehicles on Cawarral Rd,” council documents say.

The council's preferred remedy includes, but is not restricted to, constructing merging facilities for vehicles turning right from Botos Rd onto Cawarral Rd.

These improvements are estimated to cost almost $300,000.