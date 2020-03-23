Livingstone deprived of $32m revenue

Corporal Ian Hills from the 1st Armoured Regiment during a tactical resupply as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

Corporal Ian Hills from the 1st Armoured Regiment during a tactical resupply as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

A MIND-BLOWING report has revealed the Australian Defence Force has not paid rates for the 55 years it has occupied the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area, depriving Livingstone Shire Council of about $32 million in revenue.

And the staggering figures do not end there.

The ADF has also never paid rates on the privately-owned land it acquired as part of the SBMTA expansion project, leaving the council about $878,000 out of pocket.

The ADF currently occupies almost a third of Livingstone Shire’s land mass - 33.1 per cent to be precise.

And the council estimates that the shortfall from the ADF not paying rates will exceed $1 million annually.

It says that is equivalent to a three to four per cent rates increase on the balance of properties, not taking into account forecast rates increases.

Livingstone Shire councillors last week decided it was time for things to change.

They unanimously voted in favour of the council putting forward a motion at the annual National General Assembly of Local Government in June, which if approved, would require the ADF to pay rates on land it owns that was ­previously privately owned.

Before councillors supported that move, Mayor Bill Ludwig said this type of issue was one that local governments faced throughout Queensland and Australia.

“Under the constitution, there are mechanisms in place with State Government that impact on local government in relation to absolving the Federal Government from any responsibility to pay rates,” he said.

“I believe that is something, like many things in the constitution, that needs to be re-looked at and re-addressed.

“It is of particular importance for Livingstone Shire because I don’t think you’ll find many places in Australia where you have the Federal Government, and in this case with the Department of Defence, sitting on one third, almost one third, of rateable land.

“What we need to do is put this forward again through the National Assembly.”

Cr Ludwig said the issue was one that he had raised with government ministers and also every ranking officer that had been in his office.

“We seem to have had a bit of a revolving door of ministers, certainly over recent years,” he said.

“Rates are the lifeblood of councils - that is our primary revenue.

“Now if you take a third of our rate base away, and what does that do to our primary revenue?

“It actually puts that cost back onto every other ratepayer in our shire.

“If we’re going to put energy in to putting the pressure on, and rightly so in this case, on the Federal Government, then we would like to see the support of the State Government in this.”

Cr Ludwig said Livingstone had tightened its belt as much as it could.

“But we can’t keep tightening as the Federal Government keeps buying up our rateable land, keeps taking that rate base away, and saying to the ratepayers of Livingstone, not to this council, to the ratepayers of Livingstone, and by the way you guys can cross-subsidise because we can stand behind the constitution which says we don’t have to pay,” he said.

“It doesn’t pass the pub test, it doesn’t pass any test. This argument is not with the ADF, it’s with the Federal Government. We support ADF and the important role that they’re doing.”

Cr Pat Eastwood supported Cr Ludwig’s position, saying Livingstone was being “ripped off.”

“We’re losing so much rateable value, rateable land, and it just can’t go on,” he said.