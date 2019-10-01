Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

A one-hour limit on parking in Yeppoon’s CBD will be scrapped after some retailers voiced concerns about its introduction.

A ONE-HOUR limit on parking in Yeppoon’s central business district will be scrapped after some retailers voiced concerns about its introduction.

Livingstone Shire Council implemented regulated car parking in the CBD precinct on September 16 with a one-month grace period for public education and warning.

But since then, the council has received several complaints from businesses within the one-hour regulated area.

That forced the council to further consult with traders, and the authority has now decided to revert back to the previous two-hour parking limit within the CBD area comprising Normanby, James, Hill and Mary streets.

“We (council) went and spoke to every trader individually,” Mayor Bill Ludwig said on Tuesday.

“The majority of feedback has indicated that the two-hour time limit would be more effective in satisfying business needs.”

At a special council meeting on Monday afternoon, councillors resolved to amend the Shire’s new regulated parking strategy which takes effect from October 14.

As well as going back to the two-hour CBD parking limit, council officers will undertake further consultation with businesses in this precinct in six months’ time to gauge effectiveness.

Under the new strategy, regulated free parking areas in the Yeppoon town centre will operate between 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Unlimited free parking will remain at the multi-storey carpark and nearby off-street carparks on the corners of Queen and Hill streets, and Queen and Barry Streets.

All car parking in the CBD and foreshore is free with the exception of 82 car spaces immediately adjacent to the Yeppoon Lagoon.

They will be regulated with paid parking of $2 per hour.

There are four cashless pay stations located throughout the Lagoon precinct.

Alternatively patrons, from October 14, will be able to make payments via the Capricorn Coast Parking App.

This mobile phone App will inform users when their time is almost up, and they will have the option to extend their stay with a top-up.