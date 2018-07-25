Livingstone general rate rise and debt less than forecast

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig presents the 2018/19 budget which needed his casting vote to be adopted.

IN THE words of Livingstone's deputy mayor, Nigel Hutton, the 2018/19 budget "has an eye to the 10-year future and over the horizon”.

The budget delivered a general residential rate rise of 2.9 percent - lower than forecast, no further borrowings until 2024/25, a reduction in debt and a deficit of only $750,000, also lower than forecast.

Cr Hutton praised the budget as fiscally responsible and most councillors at the table yesterday agreed it was a "very good budget”.

Still, it took Mayor Bill Ludwig's casting vote to get it over the line.

The sticking point was the introduction of a landlord tax and though only likely to sting to the tune of about 63 cents a week, a principle was at stake.

Councillors Glenda Mather, Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood stuck to that principle and voted against the budget.

The absence of Cr Tom Wyatt left the mayor Bill Ludwig, deputy Nigel Hutton and Councillor Jan Kelly, requiring Cr Ludwig to use his casting vote.

Although absent for family reasons yesterday, Cr Wyatt told The Morning Bulletin he would "definitely” have voted to adopt the budget.

He said he'd initially disagreed with the landlord tax because he didn't understand it until it was explained to him in terms of the overall budget.

Only Cr Mather remained steadfastly opposed to the budget principals, telling the meeting she took no pride or joy in voting against it.

"There are people at Barmaryee who can't get out when it floods, but that's not on the agenda. There's things we've overlooked,” she said.

"I will be part of the problem if we don't go down the path of what's important to people.”

In contrast, Cr Kelly said the budget was "responsible and responded to feedback from ratepayers”.

"It's been a collective and collaborative process the mayor has always encouraged,” she said.

"This budget has been developed by a democratic process ... I'm very proud of it and all we've achieved over the past six years.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig acknowledged that councillors would never all agree on everything but said "this budget sets up our future”.

"We were lumbered by a crook hand (at de-amalgamation) in 2014, but a community and a council putting in together will always shine through,” he said.

"This is a great team with a great resolve to look to the future, stare adversity in the face and take on some very ambitious projects.

"This is an outstanding result and the term isn't finished ... we will continue the consolidation.

"This has been a herculean effort from the entire organisation. (It's) taken discipline, focus and team work.

"Some people will never see past the next pothole, but some people can see over the horizon.”

BUDGET HIGHLIGHTS