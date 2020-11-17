Livingstone has operating deficit for first time in 5 years

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has delivered an operating deficit for the first time in five years.

The deficit of $193,000 was revealed in Livingstone’s annual report for 2019-2020, which was formally adopted by councillors on Tuesday.

The annual report states the operating deficit includes the impact of last November’s Cobraball bushfires, accounting adjustments for sale of land, and adoption of new accounting standards for the recognition of revenue.

“When these unusual transactions are removed from the operating result, the underlying amount results in a surplus of $3.3m,” the annual report states.

The report says given the challenges the community has faced over the past seven years, including the impacts of several major disaster events and the global coronavirus pandemic, it has made it “more important than ever” that Livingstone Shire Council ensures ongoing, strong fiscal results.

The report states the council has reduced borrowings by $5 million and is currently analysing the refinancing of existing loans to take advantage of historically low interest rates.

In 2019-2020, Livingstone invested just over $23.2m in community infrastructure and the council also took ownership of an additional $4.9m in developer-contributed assets.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland and Acting CEO Brett Bacon delivered a joint statement in the annual report, which said the main themes from the past financial year were “resilience, consolidation and collaboration”.

They said Livingstone’s strategic approach had resulted in council continuing to grow its well-maintained asset base and remaining well positioned to deliver the necessary future capital works and facilities the community “needs and expects”.

Councillors wasted little time in endorsing the 2019-2020 annual report at Tuesday’s monthly council meeting.

