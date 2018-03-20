Livingstone house prices surge in Dec quarter

THE LIVINGSTONE region has seen a significant jump in the real estate market with a 6.2 per cent house price rise to $375,000 in the December quarter.

New data from Real Estate Institute Queensland's latest Queensland Market Monitor, has revealed Livingstone beat Rockhampton, which recorded a 4.6 per cent rise in house prices to $272,500 - the best of the State's major regional centres for the three months to the end of December.

Adam de Jong of Keppel Real Estate said the new statistics didn't surprise him and that there had been a increase of activity in the last quarter.

"Across the board from every agencies I saw a lot more sold signs, we saw a lot more numbers in open houses,” he said.

Adam de Jong of Keppel Real Estate.

"There was a lot of movement around, we saw a lot of people moving from western communities and even from Rocky, some down south, some that had been renting and deciding to take the plunge.”

Prices for houses are predominately higher than Rockhampton with the annual median house price for Livingstone at $360,000 versus Rockhampton's annual median of $265,000.

"There is a couple of factors, the coast is a lot more newer homes and Rocky would have a lot more old homes,” Mr de Jong said.

"A lot of homes sold were the newer homes in the new estates.

Lammermoor is more expensive to buy in compared to Emu Park, Zilzie and Yeppoon with the annual median of $429,000.

"Across the coast, every section across the coast from Pacific Heights to Emu Park, there has been an interest,” Mr de Jong said.

He said Pacific Heights, Taranganba, Lammermoor were the most popular "maybe because of the proximity to the schools.”

"Lammermoor is quite a large neighbourhood, close to schools, beaches,” Mr de Jong said.

More units and townhouses were sold in Livingstone with 31 sold in the last quarter and only 19 sold in Rockhampton.

The quarterly price for units and townhouses went down by -3.5 per cent to a median price of $278, 750.

"Units are holiday accommodation, rentals, they can be used as weekenders without the maintenance,” Mr de Jong said.

In vacant land sales 12 blocks were sold in the Livingstone Local Government Area.

Rockhampton Local Government Area, Gracemere and Norman Gardens together had a total of 16 vacant land sales.

"We've seen across the coast there has been a lot of activity from all ranges from vacant blocks to 900k plus,” Mr de Jong said.

"The vacant land market has stepped up, if they can't find a house they desperately want, they can build the dream home.”

Mr de Jong said he can see the rise continuing.

"There is certainly positive signs out there with the amount of activity going on around, it's not going to be an overnight success but 2018 should be a really good year,” he said.

LAMMERMOOR:

3 Maida St, $850,000

4 Salem Crt, $468,500

12 Maida St, $380,000

15 Seahorse Crst, $392,000

3 Seahorse Crst, $370,000

78 Clayton Rd, $550,000

11/92-94 Scenic Hwy, $240,000

15 Frangipani Dr, $430,000

4/168 Scenic Hwy, $190,000

YEPPOON:

5 Harrier Ave, :355,000

12 Hutton St, $485,000

16 Meilland St, $290,000

37 Tasman Crst, $403, 000

48 Meilland St, $312,000

4/1-3 Freeman St, $410,000

46 Morris St, $299, 750

55/26 Birdwood Ave, $235,000

84 Adelaide Park Rd, $515,000

EMU PARK:

6 Wood St, $487, 500

25 Pears St, $420,000

11 Trafalgar St, $270,000

89 Fountain St, $485,000

16 Hewitt St, $1,100,000

5C Clements St, $650,000

16 Livistonia Crst, $590,000

83 Hartley St, $300,000

107 Archer St, $310,000

ZILZIE:

34 Evelyn St, $290,000

34 Arthur St, $385,000

11 Hideaway Rd, $400,000

280 Amalfi Dr, $280,000

51 Larnach St, $357, 500

4 Eagle Heights, $355,000

18 Sorrento Wy, $460,000

38 Monaco Dr, $260,000

35 Sorrento Wy, $320,000