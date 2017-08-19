Livingstone lights up in support of LGBTIQ community

Lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for Cap Coast Equity Alliance and marriage equality.

OVER 60 members of the newly formed Cap Coast Equity Alliance had reason to celebrate following their meeting at Chapter in Yeppoon on Thursday evening where they asked for, and received, a show of support from Livingstone Shire Council.

Group spokesman Chris McJannett said the group requested lights at the newly redeveloped Wreck Point Lookout be changed to a rainbow configuration in a show of support for the group's ethos, that all people deserve the right to be treated equally.

"Council showed no hesitation in granting our request and the lights were reconfigured on Friday. We see this as an important message and a strong commitment from Council to support all its community members,” Mr McJannett said.

"Right now, the LGBI community is the subject of debate in the lead up to the postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

"The message for the community with the rainbow of lights is that for those who are currently the subject of the debate, the community is here for you, you are an important part of our community and we would like you to remain strong.”

Livingstone Shire Council confirmed on Friday it has partnered with the Cap Coast Equality Alliance for a colourful new awareness initiative.

The group approached council with the request to undertake marriage equality awareness activities around the Shire this weekend, including sequencing the lights at Wreck Point Scenic Lookout to a rainbow configuration.

Deputy mayor Councillor Nigel Hutton said council was happy to support the group's initiative, as Wreck Point's light sequence regularly displayed the colours of the rainbow.

"Livingstone Shire is home to a diverse population and people from all backgrounds, and council is proud to take a proactive stance towards community issues like these,” he said.

Cap Coast Equality Alliance coordinator Chris McJannet said the local group only established itself five days ago, but its first meeting in Yeppoon on Thursday night attracted over 60 people.

"This community alliance has been established in Central Queensland to support people affected by this debate and to support the cause to achieve marriage equality now,” Mr McJannett said.

"We're also here to provide necessary support to anyone affected by the debate that's happening across the country.”

"Some great suggestions were made at our meeting including some from Cr Hutton who encouraged us to approach council to make this happen with the lights, in order to send the message out to the local community that this is an important issue that warrants support. So to have Council respond so positively and so quickly is a great thing.”

A large rainbow pattern will also take shape along the Yeppoon foreshore footpath over the weekend as part of the group's efforts.

For more information about the group, visit their Facebook page.