Livingstone looks to future

IDEAS MAN: Professor Sohail Inayatullah, the Chair of Futures Studies for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, inspires the type of thinking that will help lead us into shaping our future.

COUNCIL was fortunate to host world-renowned futurist Professor Sohail Inayatullah in our region recently, to guide a series of workshops surrounding the future.

Local businesses as well as the wider community were able to take advantage of Professor Inayatullah's expertise in future thinking to consider what the future may hold, and how future scenarios might influence the local economy and business sector, as well as the general community.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said the recent visit from Professor Inayatullah, the Chair of Futures Studies for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, inspires the nature of thinking that will help lead us into shaping our region's future.

"While we may not have a crystal ball to predict the future, we want to explore how the decisions we make today can affect our region over the next 30 years,” Cr Hutton said.

"In starting to consider the future and question what changes might take place, we as a community will be better positioned to plan for and capitalise on future opportunities that bring us a step closer to where we'd like to be.”

Following a one-on-one session with Professor Inayatullah, Rhys Davies, from Yeppoon café Chapter, said Sohail made every minute of the experience worthwhile.

"His thoughtfulness and understanding helps create a calmness that makes everything seem possible,” Mr Davies said.

"He is an ideas eagle who points you in the direction you need to go, without you even knowing it.”

@ Real Estate Principal Natalie Gesler also met with Professor Inayatullah to consider the future which shifted her thinking about what direction the real estate industry may take.

"The meeting opened my eyes and enabled me to clearly see new possibilities and to think differently about the future of housing such as technology, dwelling sizes, and our way of life on the Capricorn Coast,” Ms Gesler said.

Cr Hutton said Council is excited by the energy that these sessions brought to the local community and that this will provide a brilliant foundation to begin to understand the possibilities that the future holds for the Capricorn Coast.