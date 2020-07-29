Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
LSC Placemaking Programme manager and Urban Strategist Russell Claus, local builder and artist Steve Ross, and Cr Pat Eastwood with the council's art creation located outside the Yeppoon Landfill.
LSC Placemaking Programme manager and Urban Strategist Russell Claus, local builder and artist Steve Ross, and Cr Pat Eastwood with the council's art creation located outside the Yeppoon Landfill.
News

Livingstone makes call on dump vouchers

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
29th Jul 2020 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE was nothing “on the nose” for Livingstone Shire ratepayers on Tuesday when the council decided to retain its dump vouchers scheme.

The news was delivered as Mayor Andy Ireland handed down the $136.8 million 2020-21 budget.

“We’ll also be retaining the dump vouchers...so 12 of those will be issued with rates notices throughout the year,” Cr Ireland said.

Prior to adopting the budget on Tuesday, councillors had attended 13 budget workshops where they deliberated every facet of the organisation’s financial position and key priorities.

MORE BUDGET COVERAGE:

REVEALED: Livingstone’s $41M capital works spend

Landlord tax scrapped in Livingstone budget

RATES RISE: What Livingstone’s budget means for you

council budget 2020-21 dump vouchers livingstone shire council mayor andy ireland
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

        LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

        Rugby League The Cathedral College and St Pat’s meet in Rockhampton for round one of the Aaron Payne Cup.

        UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses leg in Yeppoon Rd crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses leg in Yeppoon Rd crash

        Breaking The major road between Yeppoon and Rockhampton is expected to be closed for some...

        Hearing to discuss the health effects of 2019-2020 bushfires

        premium_icon Hearing to discuss the health effects of 2019-2020 bushfires

        Environment The 2019-2020 bushfire season saw 11,000 hectares of land devastated in Livingstone...

        5 TO WATCH: St Brendan’s key Cup players

        premium_icon 5 TO WATCH: St Brendan’s key Cup players

        Sport LIVESTREAM: Watch St Brendan’s v Ignatius Park on The Morning Bulletin website...