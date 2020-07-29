Livingstone makes call on dump vouchers

LSC Placemaking Programme manager and Urban Strategist Russell Claus, local builder and artist Steve Ross, and Cr Pat Eastwood with the council's art creation located outside the Yeppoon Landfill.

LSC Placemaking Programme manager and Urban Strategist Russell Claus, local builder and artist Steve Ross, and Cr Pat Eastwood with the council's art creation located outside the Yeppoon Landfill.

THERE was nothing “on the nose” for Livingstone Shire ratepayers on Tuesday when the council decided to retain its dump vouchers scheme.

The news was delivered as Mayor Andy Ireland handed down the $136.8 million 2020-21 budget.

“We’ll also be retaining the dump vouchers...so 12 of those will be issued with rates notices throughout the year,” Cr Ireland said.

Prior to adopting the budget on Tuesday, councillors had attended 13 budget workshops where they deliberated every facet of the organisation’s financial position and key priorities.

MORE BUDGET COVERAGE:

REVEALED: Livingstone’s $41M capital works spend

Landlord tax scrapped in Livingstone budget

RATES RISE: What Livingstone’s budget means for you