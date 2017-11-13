Menu
Livingstone Mayor assesses Keppel candidates

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig.
Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig. Amber Hooker
by Trish Bowman

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Bill Ludwig has applauded candidates for the upcoming state election in prioritising Central Queensland in their commitments.

Livingstone Shire Council invited candidates last week to outline Livingstone Shires 10-point "wish list” on the funding requirements of the shire.

Cr Ludwig said he had already met with three of the candidates and looks forward to discussions with the fourth candidate in the immediate future.

"The candidates thus far have indicated a strong commitment to the Livingstone Shire in enabling the region to move forward in a positive manner that will strengthen the region by creating employment opportunities, improve infrastructure, attract more visitors and better enable businesses,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The $25-million commitment for power and water to Great Keppel Island as well as a jetty and amenities was certainly an important commitment from the ALP. This is funding that is offered with no financial commitment from Livingstone required.

"The $36million for Regional Tourism Infrastructure and Experience Development Program that offers $500,000 grants that recipients would meet dollar for dollar is also a strong commitment that will benefit the region.

"LNP have also indicated a strong commitment to the region with a firm focus on Rookwood Weir, community support and a reduction in electricity costs that will assist our residents and businesses.

"One Nation have a strong apprenticeship policy, a commitment to dropping the price of electricity, better marketing for the region and strong support for Causeway Lake revitalisation.”

Cr Ludwig said Livingstone Shire had numerous projects earmarked for the region that would require a financial commitment from state and federal governments.

"I have always been a strong advocate for the three tiers of government to work together for the betterment of our region.

"We have been fortunate to have received strong support from the current state government and hope that level of partnership will continue for the future state government regardless of which party secures the position.”

"Regardless of who secures the seat of Keppel ... Livingstone Shire will ensure they are given a full briefing on the requirements of the region.”

