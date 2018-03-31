Livingstone mayor glad to see Tower moving on GKI

LIVINGSTONE Shire mayor Bill Ludwig was pleased hear of Tower Holdings' announcing their intention to sell the hotel and marina components of their Great Keppel Island development.

Cr Ludwig has become progressively impatient over the 10 years since the Sydney-based property developers unceremoniously closed the GKI main resort

Last October, he called out Tower saying they had been given every support and encouragement from council and the community and now was the time for them to either get on with the job of redeveloping their site or to hand back their lease and let somebody else do it.

With Tower finally showing their cards on Thursday, the mayor was happy on behalf of the community to see movement on the development but determined to see action sooner rather than later.

Great Keppel Island. Contributed

"This is going to be more of a positive than anything else, people are going to be very relieved to know what's happening, it's just a pity it's taken this long to get to this point," Cr Ludwig said.

He said this is a matter the State Government must ultimately determine.

"We would be delighted if the State Government was pragmatic in facilitating an outcome that allowed the project to get underway as quickly as possible," Cr Ludwig said.

"Obviously we would also want Tower, in the interim, to get on with the demolition which will pave the way for any possible sale that they might be considering.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga with State Development Minister Anthony Lynham and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig are all keen to see action on Great Keppel Island.

"An ideal outcome for our region would be for the state to have the power and water to the island by early 2020 and a resort either fully under construction or ready to connect by that time."

Cr Ludwig said if Tower aren't in the position to get on with the job, somebody else should be given a go.

"This move, if it's supported by State Government, with the conditions of whoever potentially takes on the lease, has the requirement of an immediate start that would deliver the outcomes that our community has been waiting patiently for 10 years to happen," he said.

"The region has been in limbo effectively for the last last three or four years.

"It was a stand off, Tower had all of support the support they could ask for from our local community and council and every encouragement to get on with the job but they kept stonewalling on the basis that they couldn't get an investor without a casino."

Cr Ludwig believed there would be many potential resort operators who would be likely to be jumping at the chance to have an island like GKI.

"If this announcement facilitates the change we're hoping will be there, we can actually return the jewel in crown to its appropriate state," Cr Ludwig said.

"It's a disgrace and we really a need demolition to happen straight away, for Tower to clean up the mess that they left, that the resort has degenerated into, and for us to all move forward.

"We will continue from a council's perspective, to work closely with the state government and Tower, to get most positive outcome we can for our region."