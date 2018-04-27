Livingstone mayor seeks to allay GKI locals' concerns

WHEN the Queensland Government announced its plan to spend $25m to revitalise Great Keppel Island, you would have assumed island locals would be delighted.

Praised as a "game-changer”, the commitment to invest $25m to provide GKI with power and water from the mainland, sewerage treatment, public jetty and boat ramp along with new amenities for visitors, is understood to be an unpopular spending decision for locals on the island.

GKI locals have told The Morning Bulletin that they didn't want to be hooked up to power and water from the mainland given that they were already self sufficient and were "not sitting here in the dark”.

Relying on gravity-fed rainwater and underground water as well as solar powered electrical systems, locals would have to shoulder the expense of refitting their houses if they were to tap into the offered amenities.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Another of their concerns was the perception that the funding was largely for the benefit of GKI Resort developer Tower Holdings rather than locals. Older documentation of their plans from 2013 indicated Tower would be the entity responsible for distributing these amenities on the island when they were shouldering the costs of infrastructure connecting to the mainland.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig sought to allay locals' concerns and said the infrastructure would be available to the public on the island with the distribution of power likely to be delivered by Energy Queensland and LSC providing the water with a separate maintenance agreement was arranged for the sub-marine pipeline.

"There's a memorandum of understanding in place, the request that Livingstone put to (Tourism Minister) Kate Jones last year was for trunk infrastructure to be supplied to the whole of the island,” Cr Ludwig said. "We said it had to be public infrastructure and there has never been any discussion about it being owned, managed or controlled by Tower Holdings or by any single developer.

Geoffery Mercer: Great Keppel Island business owner Geoffery Mercer.

"There's been meetings on the island with stakeholders and as the project is scoped out, there'll be meetings with stakeholders and interested parties on the mainland as well.”

He said the Queensland Government's scoping study was still weighing up what the ideal energy mix on the island would be before entering into the community information stage of the process where they would let the community know what direction the project was heading.

Cr Ludwig said residents had the option of remaining off the grid and said some of the residents would appreciate the opportunity to not have to pump drinking water from a saline aquifer.

In their discussions with the Queensland Government last year, Cr Ludwig said the best way to develop the island in the absence of action from Tower Holdings would be to connect the island to water and power.

"We've said ideally we'd like power and water to be there in 2020, that's what they're targeting for, and if that could happen that would be great,” he said.

"If there was a resort under construction at that stage, to connect that power to, but also the opportunities for every resident and every business to connect to mains power as well.”

As for the local perception that the $25m revitalisation was largely benefiting Tower Holdings and the GKI resort, Cr Ludwig described it as "total nonsense” and "Tower might not even be the developer”.

He said it would create multiple opportunities for the jobs of the future and reinvigorate CQ's tourism industry by restoring GKI as a major national and international tourist attraction.