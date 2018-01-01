Livingstone mayor shares big plans and high hopes for 2018

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig with Woollam Constructions Site Manager Jim Humphries on site at the Lagoon construction.

A YEAR of opportunity beckons for Livingstone Shire Council as Mayor Bill Ludwig shares with The Morning Bulletin reasons why he's looking forward to 2018.

Cr Ludwig said LSC's focus in 2018 will be taking advantage of the opportunities that will be created by the completion of a number of key job-creating projects currently well underway as well as the opportunities presented by promised further regional investment from both State and Federal Governments.

He said over recent years council has taken the initiative and worked extremely hard to secure State and Federal partnerships and funding to undertake a diverse number of priority major projects.

"Some of the projects that will come to fruition this year include the Yeppoon Foreshore Lagoon Precinct, further stages of the Emu Park Foreshore Revitalisation, Hartley Street Multi-Sports Complex, Local Disaster Control Centre, Scenic Highway Reconstruction at Statue Bay, Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre, Yeppoon Sewerage Treatment Plant Augmentation and establishment of the new Capricorn Coast Cemetery,” Cr Ludwig said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad and Mayor Bill Ludwig pictured at the funding announcement at Taranganba State School

"Each of these projects will play a significant role in continuing to grow the region's economy through providing immediate construction jobs and, importantly, through enabling private sector investment and generating longer-term sustainable employment opportunities.”

He said tourism would continue to be a vital area and all sides of politics to offer their support.

"Great Keppel Island is a classic example where making direct investments in building enabling infrastructure will support and attract major private sector tourism investment,” he said.

"The commitment by Tourism Minister Kate Jones and the Palaszczuk State Government to invest $25 million to provide enabling trunk infrastructure including power and water is the level of 'game-changing' vision that our region needs to see more of.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Tourism Minister Kate Jones at the announcement of $25m for GKI. Trish Bowman

"Another key focus area for Livingstone will be in working with the Federal Government to ensure our region gets the best possible outcomes from the proposed $1 billion investment by Singapore in the Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area.”

They needed road accesses and infrastructure upgrades to create new defence support industries to generate long-term jobs, with LSC committed to working constructively with the Federal Government to achieve win win outcomes for the ADF and the community.

"Being proactive has always been a key element in the success of LSC in both building positive partnerships with State and Federal Governments,” Cr Ludwig said.

"With that approach and reciprocal 'goodwill' on all sides 2018 can and will be a year of great opportunity for Livingstone Shire and our region.”