Livingstone Mayor visits Canberra to push for extra support

ROADWORKS NEEDED: Soldier training like this image captured of Exercise Hamel at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area will be safer once money is provided for the upgrade Stanage Bay Road. Allan Reinikka ROK190618ahamel38

OVER the coming years, $1 billion will be spent upgrading the military infrastructure at Shoalwater Bay but without a decent road to get there, it's like getting the cart before the horse.

Last week, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig was busily knocking on doors around Canberra, seeking funds to upgrade vital access route to Shoalwater Bay Army Training Area - Stanage Bay Road - and establish defence industries in the region.

Cr Ludwig said it was an appalling situation risking local residents and visitors who ran the gauntlet every time they travelled on the local access roads during major military exercises.

"With the Australian Government and Singapore Governments jointly embarking on $1 billion dollar upgrade of SWBTA it is unbelievable that not one dollar has been allocated to upgrade Stanage Bay Road,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Leaving Livingstone ratepayers to pick up the major part of the bill for repairs and maintenance has made this bad situation even worse.”

The Morning Bulletin understands that Cr Ludwig is chasing in the vicinity of $47 million.

Armed with a very comprehensive business case, Cr Ludwig questioned parliamentarians whether they would they let their families drive with army convoys and major heavy transports on a road Stanage Bay Road without the urgently needed upgrades to a safe 'fit for purpose' standard.

Cr Ludwig said the strongest support came from Shadow Minister for Defence Richard Marles who said the submission from Councilwas one of the most comprehensive and compelling he had ever seen.

"Shadow Minister Marles said he believed both the Stanage Bay Road upgrade proposal certainly deserved the strongest possible consideration and he would look to come and inspect the matter first-hand,” Mr Marles said.

He said Shadow Assistant Minister for Defence Industry and Support Mike Kelly said he would be prepared to actively explore the opportunities that the road upgrades and the establishment of defence industries could provide.

"Capricornia MP Michelle Landry did to secure a meeting with Minister for Defence Industry Steven Ciobo who said he could see the case for upgrades to be considered,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Council is supplying Ms Landry's office with a breakdown of the upgrade costs to forward to Minister Pyne for further consideration.

"This could easily be turned into a win win situation with the road upgrades making ADF's operations more effective and efficient, providing a direct benefit to local primary producers but most importantly making SWBTA access roads safe to travel for all local families and visitors.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said while the military presence in CQ was a wonderful economic benefit, it doesn't come with out its challenges.

She was pleased join Cr Ludwig approaching federal ministers for funding, while she admitted they were still a "little way from getting the money”, the ministers recognised the "difficulty the council was faces in maintaining Stanage Bay Road to a trafficable standard, year round”.

"I will continue working with Livingstone to lobby for a solution to our road network's needs,” she said.