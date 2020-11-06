Livingstone owed $6M in outstanding rates

About 1800 reminder notifications have been issued to Livingstone Shire ratepayers.

About 1800 reminder notifications have been issued to Livingstone Shire ratepayers.

ABOUT 1800 reminder notifications have been issued to Livingstone Shire ratepayers for rates and water consumption accounts that have fallen into arrears.

The reminders were issued last month as Livingstone’s total rates receivables eligible for collection stood at $6 million, which is 17.4 per cent of rates levied.

Some 16 per cent of overdue balances are under management, which equates to 531 rateable assessments out of a total of 17,623.

There are 277 current proposals to pay totalling $479,459.

Some 89 assessments are under long-term agreements to pay, worth $441,066, with varying settlement periods.

The council’s debt collection agency is currently managing 165 assessments, totalling $964,434.

Compared to September 2019, there are 160 less assessments under a debt management arrangement, and there is a decrease in the total value under management by $391,958. Following the Cobraball bushfire event in November last year, and the more recent evolving

circumstances of COVID-19, referrals and legal action were placed on hold.

Livingstone’s last monthly meeting was informed referral of arrears to the council’s external debt recovery agency would likely occur this month, following the conclusion of the council’s in-house recovery process.

Council documents state the 1800 reminder notifications have been “very successful” and as a result, payments and proposals have increased.

Customers in arrears are being urged to contact the council to discuss payment options available to them.

MORE LIVINGSTONE COUNCIL STORIES:

REVEALED: 57 people on Community Voice Panels

Child safety to be improved at Keppel Kraken

Emu Park Surf Life Saving among 12 grant winners