Livingstone prepares for rising seas and severe weather

Photos taken of Great Keppel Island show the failure of a revetment wall installed after years of bad weather ravaged Putney Beach. Contributed

AS CYCLONE Marcia carved a path towards the coast, Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig held his breath and hoped the massive Category 5 storm would cross the coast at low tide, reducing risks from storm surges to the low-lying areas on the Capricorn Coast.

Fortunately it did, and as the wave rider buoy at Emu Park registered a seven-metre wave, the water damage would have been significantly worse than it was.

It's the kind of extreme weather communities like the Capricorn Coast need to be well prepared for, according to Professor Barbara Norman from Canberra University.

She says the projection is not necessarily for more cyclones, but for the intensity to increase.

Prof Norman has worked in coastal planning for the impacts of climate change "for decades” and chairs the ACT's Climate Change Council.

She's a strong advocate for scenario planning and pushing the boundaries into the "what ifs”.

"If you've gone through the process and taken the community through the process, then everyone is much better prepared,” she said.

"It's better to do the scenario planning now than to think it wouldn't happen.”

Livingstone Shire is among half of Queensland's local councils located along the coast and has received $409,435 from the State Government to prepare Stage 2 of its Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy.

The council has been part of QCoast2100 since 2016, a program to provide funding, tools and technical support to enable coastal local governments to prepare plans and strategies to address coastal hazard risks from climate change over the long term.

Mayor Bill Ludwig says the funding will help the council to build knowledge, professional capability and networks between the private, research, state and local government sectors.

"This is an unprecedented opportunity for councils impacted by coastal hazards to get on the front foot ... to collaborate regionally and seek investment,” he said.

It's the kind of collaboration Professor Norman says is vital moving forward.

"The most important thing is local planners and engineers working together with emergency management people and the best scientists in CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology,” she said.

"There needs to be a shared understanding at the start so there's a common understanding of the risks and challenges.

"With coastal planning to manage those impacts, then obviously there's a good opportunity to look at a raft of issues that affect the region ... to integrate planning for climate, tourism development and social change.

"It all needs to be looked at together, it doesn't work in isolation.”

Professor Norman says the shire's relatively educated and willing community is an asset and time otherwise spent arguing the science could be spent working out scenarios and plans.

"This brings a positive attitude and that's a great advantage,” she said.

"It's about developing the community's resilience and ability to respond in the future.

"The issues are difficult to solve by individual councils and it's not fair for it all to be on local government.”

A number of national enquiries have identified the need for three levels of government to support each other to work together with communities.

But Professor Norman says despite calls, there's still no national coastal strategy.

"The CoastAdapt website is a really big step forward,” she said.

"Everyone's come together and it's free for anyone.”