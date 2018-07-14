Livingstone prepares for sea level rises and tidal surges

Half of Queensland's local councils will be exposed to coastal hazards

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will complete a Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy by October next year with the assistance of a State Government grant.

The strategy will determine ways the council and the community can prepare for coastal erosion, tidal surges and the effects of a changing climate.

The $409,435 grant is from the QCoast2100 program and will allow the council to identify areas at risk and examine management options.

Most at risk areas include Kemp, Putney (Great Keppel Island), Kinka, Mulambin, Farnborough, Muskers, Zilzie and Lammermoor beaches.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the QCoast2100 program was implemented to help communities prepare for coastal erosion and storm tide inundation.

The grant was given to the council in addition to one of $56,436 to complete the initial phases of its strategy, which included identifying priority areas for further research.

The Local Government Association of Queensland administers the QCoast2100program and helping councils with proposals and development of their projects.

President Mark Jamieson said more than half of Queensland's 77 councils would be exposed to coastal hazards in the future.

"It's vital that local governments work together to assess risks and identify practical solutions that will help coastal communities prepare for serious issues such as storm tide inundation, coastal erosion and sea level rise from climate change.,” Mr Jamieson said.

More information on QCoast2100 program can be found at: http://www.qcoast2100.com.au/