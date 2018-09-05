Livingstone 'report card' reveals council successes

SCHOOL'S IN: Grade 6 students from Taranganba State School with Livingstone Shire Councillors after their first taste of a council meeting.

IT WAS a natural fit for Livingstone's Acting Mayor yesterday to welcome 21 Year 6 students from Taranganba into the council meeting.

Cr Nigel Hutton, also a Yeppoon school teacher, explained the workings of the council to the students, who sat in the public gallery during yesterday's meeting.

With the 2017/18 annual operational plan tabled, he explained its similarity to a report card.

The report showed 74 per cent of the year's operational targets were within 5 per cent of the target and therefore achieved.

But what appeared to be a solid pass didn't match the previous year, which showed 87 per cent of targets achieved.

Only 65.8 per cent of infrastructure services were ticked off compared with 93 per cent in 2016/17. Corporate services fell from 81 to 67 per cent.

Only community and planning services as well as strategic growth and development remained relatively unchanged at 89.7 per cent and 62.5 per cent respectively.

After the meeting, councillors were hit with a range of questions in a Q&A format that showed, even at primary school, young people were very interested in the workings of the council and the motivations of their elected leaders.

As the longest-running councillor of 26 years, and "the one who gets into the most trouble”, Cr Glenda Mather told the students she was there to make a difference.

"If you see something that needs to be fixed or changed, or someone you need to stand up to, or stand up for, do it,” she said.

"Don't think about it, do it.

"We need brave people in the world; there's too many fence sitters, too many who leave things that are difficult for someone else to do.”

Cr Mather, a former midwife, said she once received a water bill from the council for $1000 and knew it had to be a mistake.

"It didn't matter how many letters I wrote, it didn't make any difference,” she said.

"I walked the streets and talked to lots of people and I found lots more mistakes, so I told the council if they didn't fix it, I'd take them to court.

"Yes, they fixed it ... and while they did that other problems cropped up and I'm still here trying to get things right.”

Cr Mather said local government was a very honourable career that needed honesty, integrity and accountability.

”There's a lot of things you can do in this world. You are our next leaders,” she told the students.