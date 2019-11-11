Menu
Teena Wiltshire took this shot on Neils Rd on Sunday morning.
News

FIRE UPDATE: Livingstone roads re-open

Steph Allen
11th Nov 2019 6:35 PM
A NUMBER of roads around the Livingstone area have been reopened following a scourge of bushfires that have plagued the region.

The roads have reopened following detailed impact assessments carried out by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service, Ergon Energy and Livingstone Shire Council.

 

The green roads are now open
While it may be safe to return to some properties, authorities are urging residents to take precautions when assessing their damages.

Some likely risks may include dangerous trees, power and fire.

The road map attached features roads coloured green which are now open and those coloured red remain closed.

Residents are encouraged to follow the appropriate steps provided on Council's website to ensure your safety when re-entering your property or road.

All relevant fact sheets will be available on Council's website at www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/recovery.

In case of an emergency, call triple-0.

