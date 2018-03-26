Livingstone-Rockhampton boundary feud boils over

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow is calling on the State Government to intervene with the ongoing boundary dispute involving three Livingstone fringe suburbs, claiming the issue is costing her council $5m a year.

Cr Strelow, in her fortnightly column to the Bulletin ( see page 14) said it was time for the government to take action "deliver the northern suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview back into the Rockhampton community where they want to be and where they belong”.

The boundary change debate has been simmering since the de-amalgamation of Livingstone from Rockhampton Regional Council in 2014 and it is boiling over again with the Rockhampton mayor saying she has lost patience with lack of progress in the face of strong logic supporting a boundary change.

Rockhampton wants the LSC suburbs of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview transferred to its local government area. Frazer Pearce

"The Rockhampton Regional Council is financially carrying Livingstone Shire. We provide everything (for the three suburbs) - all of the sporting facilities, libraries and road networks that this sizable and growing community use without any rates income to support it and it is impacting on our own balance sheet,” she said.

"It is costing around $5 million per annum of Rockhampton Regional Council budget and that is simply not fair. This is costing us real money.”

"Mayor Ludwig has made a lot of noise about having parts of his Shire that pay no rates. He will then understand why we have decided to draw a line and ask the State Government to intervene.

"We provide water and sewerage on a fee-for-service basis to Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview.

"But we are not compensated in any way for all of the other services that this community receive as a free service from RRC. Before we hear the usual response.. 'RRC is just after the money'. May I say, 'too right'. At the moment the rate payers of Rockhampton Region are carrying the can.

I've tried diplomacy and I've offered money. And we have been very patient. I want the State Government to do the fair thing by the ratepayers of Rockhampton and Gracemere and Mount Morgan and to redraw the boundary.”

Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig dismissed Cr Strelow's claims for an urgent change, saying the financial goal posts had shifted and that her views were "one-sided”.

"Our long term strategic management plan now indicates that a boundary change, unless it includes a relocation of debt and other costs that were forced upon Livingstone (at de-amalgamation) can not be considered within our current 10 year financial management plan,” he said in a brief interview yesterday before a more considered response later this week.

"Otherwise it will disadvantage the whole of Livingstone Shire and the people of those suburbs need to be further consulted (about the process) moving forward.

"Our focus at the moment is on other issues such as getting Statue Bay (Scenic Highway repairs) sorted. We have enough on our plate without unilateral calls by one mayor who doesn't sit down genuinely with us to look at where the long term future will be.”

Cr Strelow says the matter needs to be resolved during the next twelve months to allow the return of the communities to Rockhampton Regional Council in the 2020 election.

