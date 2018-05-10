Livingstone, Rocky mayors sweating on federal budget details

Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Anna Meares, and Mayor Bill Ludwig at the official opening of the Northern University Games in 2016. The Mayors are optimistic about the latest federal budget.

WITH details still scant on the implications of Budget 2018 for Rockhampton and Livingstone councils, our local mayors gave their initial impressions.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said she would have liked to have seen Rookwood Weir mentioned by name, but she was confident from previous commitments that the money would be made available.

"Anything else we were looking for is potentially covered under grant programs," Cr Strelow said.

"We have lodged two separate applications for the South Rockhampton flood levee.

"One application has been lodged under the Building Better Regions program and the second has been lodged through the Regional Growth Fund.

"This second application was accompanied by a letter of support from Michelle Landry and we are very grateful for her support."

Cr Strelow said the program had been funded in the Budget but they wouldn't know if they had been successful with the flood levee until the funded applications were announced later this year.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said it was positive to see $3.5 billion being set aside for roads of strategic importance, including $1.5 billion for on roads in Northern Australia, but he was still waiting to see which roads in their shire would qualify.

"It is a positive Budget and we need to make the most of it for CQ," Cr Ludwig said.

"It's disappointing that there's been no increase in financial assistance grants, that's something we had been hoping would happen after those years of freezes to the grants."

Cr Ludwig said the struggle with certain federal grants was council finding the matching dollars.

He hoped the Federal Government would partner with state and local government to assist with revitalisation efforts on GKI to emulate successful outcomes like the lagoon project in Yeppoon and riverbank project in Rockhampton.

This would include assistance with infrastructure and full island reticulation.