Livingstone set to unveil bushfire management plan

ABLAZE: This image was captured of the Cobraball bushfire burning in the early stages near Old Byfield Road.

MORE light will be shed on one of the biggest issues facing Livingstone Shire on Tuesday.

The council’s Local Disaster Management Group will unveil its draft Bushfire Management Plan 2020-2022, which aims to address mitigation issues in the shire.

The release of this document, which the council has described as a “strategic and comprehensive draft document” has been eagerly awaited.

In May, the issue of bushfire mitigation reared its head again when long-time Emu Park resident Graham Miller said he was worried that authorities had not learned lessons from last November’s Cobraball bushfire disaster.

Graham Miller explains his concerns to Crs Adam Belot and Andrea Friend.

Mr Miller has lived at Henry St for more than 20 years and he said in that time, he had never seen fire mitigation conducted on ­Livingstone Shire Council owned-land adjacent to his property.

As a result, LSC carried out a mitigation burn at the site in mid June.

He is not the first resident to raise these types of concerns.

>>> READ MORE: Cobraball bushfire disaster

The council subsequently released details about how it was working in close partnership with lead agency Queensland Fire and ­Emergency Services, through the Local Disaster Management Group and Fire Management Group, to develop a bushfire risk management plan.

On Tuesday councillors will attend a briefing session to review the draft document.

They will be joined by QFES assistant commissioner Darryl King.

