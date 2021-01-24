Menu
Livingstone Shire Council has found its next CEO.
News

Livingstone Shire appoints new CEO

Darryn Nufer
20th Jan 2021 6:00 PM
Livingstone Shire Council has appointed Cale Dendle as its new chief executive officer.

Mr Dendle fills the void left after the council sacked former CEO Christina Murdoch last September.

Mr Dendle is an experienced local government professional whose career in the sector spans more than 25 years in director and chief executive roles.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland said the council was looking forward to Mr Dendle’s arrival.

“We are looking forward to Mr Dendle joining our team and leading our organisation’s delivery of the Livingstone Community Plan: Towards 2050,” Cr Ireland said.

“Livingstone Shire is at a critical point in planning and delivering for our community’s future, and Mr Dendle will bring the skills and experience to deliver the community’s plan, and achieve our goals and ambitions for the region.”

A long-term Central Queensland resident, Mr Dendle grew up on the Capricorn Coast and has deep family connections in the Livingstone Shire Council area.

His commitment to the region includes board and company secretary roles for St Brendan’s College, Yeppoon.

Mr Dendle will commence his new role in early February.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

