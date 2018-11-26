Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

GOAT CONCERNS: The goat population on GKI is a cause for concern for environmentalists who question the actual goat numbers.

GOAT CONCERNS: The goat population on GKI is a cause for concern for environmentalists who question the actual goat numbers. Leighton Smith

CONSIDERED invasive pests, the long-time resident goats inhabiting Great Keppel Island are regarded as a blessing by some and a curse by others.

Their grazing keeps down the fuel load, lowering the bushfire risk but they are regarded as damaging to the surroundings by environmentalists including Don't Destroy Great Keppel Island campaigner Tom Sjolund.

He believes their numbers are not being accurately surveyed and have reached an unsustainable level with inadequate food to rely on, forcing the government to intervene.

Photos View Photo Gallery

READ: Call for action on Great Keppel Island's wild goats

Livingstone Shire Council said it was aware of issues the goats presented on GKI and their potential for unsustainable growth, before referring to observations made during its survey in November.

"Although not a comprehensive survey, it provided an insight into the goat population and general health,” the LSC spokesperson said.

"These latest observations indicate there has been no major increase from the previous observations. It is estimated there are between 250 and 300 goats on the island, they are in good condition.”

When questioned on whether the population was unsustainable and possibly warranting a removal process, the spokesperson said sustainability was dependent on many variables with the latest survey undertaken towards the end of the dry season when it was noticeable that native vegetation had been extensively grazed.

"Feral goat is a restricted invasive animal under the Biosecurity Act 2014 which requires everyone to take all reasonable and practical steps to minimise the risks associated with invasive plants and animals under their control, which is a general biosecurity obligation,” the spokesperson said.

"As an invasive pest animal, goats are the responsibility of all parties associated with the island, not just the majority land holder.

"The situation, controls and eventual removal is a complex matter of interest to many stakeholders.”

READ: EVICTED: We've goat to move you off GKI

GKI GOATS: House call from a local goat herd. Contributed

The council spokesperson said the argument to reduce or completely remove any invasive species was dependent upon, among other things, the general environmental conditions, the size of the population, and animal welfare.

"There are a range of techniques available for the control of invasive animals and legislation does not prescribe any specific approach, but any reduction of the feral goats would be a progressive process, dependent upon contractual arrangements (involving landowners and occupants), environmental conditions, weather conditions, competing demands and other relevant factors,” the spokesperson said.

"It is noted that feral goat management is more effective when techniques are combined and implemented over large areas by all responsible landowners and occupiers. The approach on Great Keppel Island would be determined through discussion between the responsible parties and the engaged contractor(s).

"Council will continue to monitor the situation and ensure that the requirements of the Biosecurity Act 2014 are pursued in good faith by all parties.”

In relation to leasehold land, which comprises the majority of land holdings on Great Keppel Island, LSC noted that the State Government could exercise the conditions of the lease at any time, without the need to reference any other level of government.

"As the landowner, it has ultimate responsibility and can request any lessee undertake immediate action to comply with its conditions,” they said.