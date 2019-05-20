Livingstone Shire Council celebrates hard-working volunteers

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Mt Chalmers History Centre and Library volunteers Marie and Sue help a local resident borrow some books from their community library. The shire's volunteers will be celebrated and acknowledged as part of National Volunteer Week this week.

LIVINGSTONE shire volunteers will be acknowledged throughout this week as their council joins thousands of events held across the country as part of National Volunteer Week.

Hosted between May 20 and 26, National Volunteer Week is the largest celebration of volunteers and volunteerism in Australia.

It was established in 1989 to highlight the role of volunteers in our communities and to say thank you to the more than six million Australians who give their time to help others.

Every year the occasion acknowledges the social, economic and cultural contributions volunteers make to society.

Acting mayor Nigel Hutton said while volunteers generously donate their time expecting little in return, it was important to recognise their contributions to our community.

"We are extremely fortunate in Livingstone to have so many wonderful community groups, volunteers and individuals who work so hard for the betterment of our community across a diverse range of agencies and services,” Cr Hutton said.

"The council is incredibly grateful for the amount of time and energy these residents put in to many different causes, which not only keep our community running efficiently, but enhance our region's lifestyle and welcoming atmosphere.”

Community development councillor Jan Kelly said the council will host several events throughout the week.

"From the community nursery to our Livingstone libraries and community centre as well as outdoor groups like Capricorn Coast Landcare and Lammermoor Gardens, each individual volunteer plays an important role in improving our region and its services to our community,” Cr Kelly said.

For more information, visit volunteeringaustralia.org/.