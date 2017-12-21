Menu
Livingstone Shire Council eases lagoon parking concerns

PARKING CONCERNS: A Morning Bulletin reader questioned parking availability from an artist's impression of the upcoming Yeppoon lagoon precinct.
Sean Fox
LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has revealed where parking will be available for the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct after concerns were raised last week.

There will be various options for motorists wanting to visit the lagoon and other areas of the Yeppoon CBD with 48 car parks surrounding the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct, two of which will be for disabled people.

A further 25 parking spaces will be located near the corner of Appleton Drive and Lagoon Place, which will connect visitors to the precinct.

The Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park consists of 284 parking spaces; 20 for motorcycles and six for disabled people.

Also, 39 car parks and 4 motorcycle bays will be found on Anzac Parade between Keppel Bay Sailing Club and the lagoon.

Another 31 car parks, five motorcycle bays and a disabled parking space will prove another option for motorists wishing to visit the lagoon.

A pedestrian pathway will connect people from the lagoon precinct to the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park.

A passenger and drop off zone will be located at the lagoon.

