Livingstone Shire Council elections 2020 Q & A

How will you improve the liveability and amenity of Livingstone Shire?

Andrew Ireland: The liveability and amenity of the shire is pretty good. The key to better liveability and amenity is a combination of greater employment together with a strong regard for maintaining our lifestyle and our environment. That’s why it’s important to grow our region with industry and businesses that are synergistic with our liveability and amenity.

Bill Ludwig: Improving liveability for Livingstone residents has been a key focus for Council. From reliable well-maintained infrastructure to world-class foreshores, destination and community playgrounds, bikeways, recreational and community amenities, sports and active lifestyle facilities, the standard of liveability Shire-wide has seen a quantum lift. Well-planned and targeted improvements are benefiting families, seniors and all age groups, while also attracting new residents.

Matching identified community needs with available funding streams has maximised grants while minimising ratepayer contributions has been the key to Council’s successes. Continuing to secure this exceptional State and Federal funding support will be one of my primary roles in making our region one of the most liveable in Australia.

Lynelle Burns: Liveability is important to all ages and abilities in all locations. Yeppoon and Emu Park have some lovely facilities in the Kraken, The Yeppoon Lagoon and the new playground at Emu Park. Some of our smaller townships need better public parks and green space with playgrounds and BBQs. I’d like to investigate possible locations for another good-sized skate park or mountain bike or BMX trails. I’d also like to ensure there are paved walking paths with water stations so people of all ages and abilities can get out in the fresh air with friends, children, and/or pets.

Leah Grice: I believe it is incredibly easy to live anywhere in Livingstone Shire, we are blessed. I would however like to see the results of the previous accessibility audit and encourage implementation of the recommended strategies. I am encouraged by the Capricornia Equal Access Group promoting positive change and encouraging all people with disabilities, their families and their health professionals to have a say. We should continue to encourage and support local service clubs in their unique and amazing projects such as the Anzac memorial walk in Emu Park.

Scott Tarratt: Liveability improves with adequate maintenance of amenities and infrastructure that already exists. Sustainable planning for the future, with a focus on revenue generating projects so as not tax the people of Livingstone solely in the form of rates.

Athol Keanalley: Upgrade gravel roads.

Tanya Lynch: In recent years I believe the liveability of the Capricorn Coast strip has already considerably improved, however I would like to see this continue to Northern and Western localities in the Shire. Making the community aware of the many services the council already offer in the shire such as Arts and Cultural programs, events, library services and the Community Centre in John Street. Maintaining playgrounds, parks and gardens so they remain safe, usable and visually appealing for locals and visitors is important to our liveability and sustainability.

Mathew Peach: You must be able to afford to live in Livingstone to enjoy the amenity. This is a very important point. If you have no money after paying rates, rent, power bills, regos and other bills, you cannot get out to enjoy anything. Getting rates down to humane levels will allow people to create their own “Liveability and Amenity” of Livingstone. Council should fix up the backlog of problems they have ignored for many years anyway.

Rhodes Watson: The shire is already attractive and has good amenity and liveability.

If the suggested improvements include concrete and tree/shade removal on any of our beach fronts, I would want an inspection by council executive staff and all councillors to meet and explain what is proposed to see what is going to improve and maintain the liveability and amenity. Is a concrete beachfront an improved liveability and amenity?

Nigel Hutton: Liveability is sustainability; economy + social + environmental. Different things have attracted us to live in Livingstone however common themes connect us all. Community, recreation and the environment. The Livingstone 2050 plan shows the balance between these are vital to our future prosperity and happiness. Consultations have occurred across the fields of the community plan, active Livingstone strategy, the town plan, regional event strategy, arts and the community, youth and seniors needs analysis’s. The next step is connecting the ideas and visions offered into achieve-able actions; (costed and designed) and providing the leadership to ensure they are the tenets upon which future decision making is made. With great planning we set Livingstone up for great success.

Glenda Mather: Providing services and facilities which promote social education, health forums, visiting specialists (reducing the need for travel, separation of families, additional costs). Better transit facilities between Byfield, Yeppoon and Emu Park for starters, for local families and visitors to easily commute between them. Further state investment into aged care facilities to keep the seniors close to their families. More, and ongoing assistance given to rural communities to improve their connectivity through IT education and social inclusion. Current assistance is sparse. Rural is forgotten. Lots more trees, parking bays and picnic tables along the foreshores.

Leo Honek: Through consultation with the people who live here, in all areas of the shire. Some key areas I’d like to focus on are: Youth crime. I believe that this issue needs to be tackled with a prevention-first method. I think a youth centre in Yeppoon is needed to help deal with disengaged youth before they turn to criminal activity. Economic development and diversification. I’d like to see technology companies and other scalable businesses encouraged to set up shop here and create meaningful employment for the next generation of workers. Placemaking across the shire, more shade in public areas such as main streets and the lagoon.

Pat Eastwood: Livingstone is looking and feeling great. Over the past 5 years since ‘Marcia’ council has done a good job in establishing community and our coastal foreshore. To move on we have to diversify and be a complete Shire. This means spending in the outer reaches and sharing the love around. I would advocate for facilities for our Youth such as the competition skate park. Our Seniors need a home they can call their own and we need to push the bike/walk trail through to Emu Park/Zilzie. Council can also work with Police and other agencies to help kerb youth crime so people feel more secure. Events like the Village Arts Festival, Crabtastic etc. as well as sporting events are to be encouraged and fostered.

Stephen Bird: To improve our liveability I want to get the Shire moving (literally). Extended walkways and bike paths, more bushwalking tracks and greater support for our community sporting clubs. This will also be for the betterment of the Shire with people getting out and being one with nature enjoying the beauty and amazing weather this great part of the world provides.

Andrea Friend: Look at ways to create more carparking in Emu Park. Encourage use of Queen Street carpark for workers and visitors, by courtesy bus from the carpark to amenities such as lagoon and James Street shopping precinct (gold coin donation/small fee). Shade over areas of parkland in all of shire. Walking footpath connections, including mobility vehicles, throughout Yeppoon in conjunction with placemaking. Erect community notice boards in places like Byfield and other areas if required. Listen and act upon requests made from areas such as Nerimbera, Keppel Sands, Glenlee, Glendale, Rockyview – Olive Estate, Stanage, Marlborough, and Ogmore. Such as signage, footpaths, lighting, waste management, and maintenance of rural roads.

Mike Decman: I have intention for transparent processes and efficiencies of Councils Services including responses to COVID-19, Climate Change, Sustainability.

Corflute Signs are not used by me as they cause visual pollution. Waste transfer better serviced and located for Rural. Yaamba until recently had industrial bins central in the rest area. Shoalwater Defence contribution to Shire costs and Stanage road. Further support Lifesavers and beach access for disabled. Rocky Yeppoon road priority to 4 lanes being overdue. Northern access road Bruce Highway to Yeppoon should be expedited. Parking hassle free for visitors and tourists. Pressing for better TMR maintenance.

Adam Belot: I strongly believe people and communities are most content, comfortable and ultimately happy when they are being listened to and taken seriously by their leaders. Local government is closest to the people and I believe it is extremely important to listen, learn and look for every opportunity to understand their needs. When I reflect on my efforts to champion greater indigenous inclusion and representation on the LSC Australia Day Committee or the introduction of a first in Queensland ‘Shade Policy’ for our children’s play grounds, I am humbled to have led these initiatives and believe that it has improved the amenity and liveability of the Livingstone Shire. It takes hard work and determination to lead good ideas that are community driven, and resistance is common as change is not always welcomed, yet the results are worth it.

Keith Sully: There are so many issues involved but roads must be a priority as they are the lifeblood and veins of our Shire. Apart from the many people and our youth that travel these roads daily they are the first introduction to our Shire for all visitors whether they be tourists, holidays or intending investors and developers. Second priority would be the continuation of rebuilding following the recent fires and although good inroads have been made there is still plenty of visible evidence of the destruction caused by cyclone Marcia some 5 years down the track. Our Shire needs a facelift.

What strategies do you propose Council take to make Livingstone more attractive to developers?

Andrew Ireland: The current Livingstone Shire Council Planning Scheme needs to be reviewed so that: It is easier to understand; It sends the message that Livingstone Shire welcomes growth and investment; The fee structures can be revisited as they provide a disincentive to many developers; The various overlays can be reviewed.

Bill Ludwig: Attracting private sector investment and development has always been a key priority. An investment attraction and economic development unit was established to work proactively with developers, new industries and entrepreneurs, providing direct assistance and advice. Targeted activities have included new development start-up support as well as support to grow the capacity of existing businesses and developments.

Measures to further encourage new developments have included targeted reductions/discounts in infrastructures charges, deferment of payments for subdivisions charges until lots are ready for sale, preliminary meetings, on-site inspections and where necessary facilitating co-ordination with other Government Departments to assist applicants to advance their projects.

Lynelle Burns: I’m interested in working with developers and industry experts to masterplan a tiny or small house estate. I’d also like future estate development to have a mandatory percentage of small home blocks. Many people are looking to downsize as they get older or children leave, while others want to minimise their environmental impact. I want to see advances in building materials, energy sources, and water and sewerage management used in small estates with shared community gardens, parks, and playgrounds. This type of development becomes a showpiece for environmental design and sustainable living, and cycles larger homes back into the housing market.

Leah Grice: Be open minded, I know council and Capricorn Enterprise are already trying to encourage different stakeholders with innovative ideas. I’d like to think we are currently trying to reduce red tape and paper hurdles without sacrificing the importance of our environment. I am open minded and welcoming and if elected will endeavour to be supportive to all new investors to the region while offering the same support to our current investors in the region.

Scott Tarratt: Council incentives to increase the number of businesses in the region, which in turn increases the number of jobs and population, developers find their own way here because they seem to sniff out profitable opportunities very quickly. At the moment new businesses are fronted with fees and legislation making them think twice about moving to the region.

Athol Keanalley: Review Town Planning policies that impede development, especially stupid ones.

Tanya Lynch: I would need to fully understand the process regarding development assessment and relevant legislation before jumping into any conclusions regarding how things are currently done. The current planning scheme was approved in 2018 and outlines the strategic focus for development for the Shire. I have used the duty planner service at Council and found the staff extremely helpful regarding what the necessary steps are for development and I support welcoming any developers to the area and happy to meet with them with fellow councillors if elected.

Mathew Peach: Without development, literally thousands of fellow families and businesses will go bankrupt, Council will go bankrupt. Council makes over $30000 cash upfront on each new block created, Council is addicted to that money in a big way, they have no choice these days. Fellow Australians buy these blocks and homes. Development will come naturally if the Shire is run honestly, without corruption, obstruction, personal vendetta or zealot behaviours.

Rhodes Watson: Why does this question only include developers? Just this month council approved a high-rise hotel on the foreshore. Allowing the developer to access the parking needed via the ratepayer paid for multi-level parking station. What more would you expect?

Nigel Hutton: Our lifestyle is our greatest attractant. We should be open to the creative opportunities and discussions sought by developers as they seek to create product. Council can reduce fees and charges as a short-term stimulus, it works. However, unless the costs of services or infrastructure are met today, our ratepayers carry the burden into the future. The conversation we should be having is about the creation of communities (not suburbs) and allowing, with consultation, these communities to create more sustainable and robust neighbourhoods. Each year brings opportunities to review charges, fees and costs and to adjust to challenges or opportunities in the local economy. With a strong, sustainable budget, LSC continues to have the flexibility to meet these head on.

Glenda Mather: Identify the type of developments the shire needs to “grow” the rate base, provide services, encourage tourism, and create jobs. It’s not all about compromising on Infrastructure charges (which can be delayed/staged), because each development must support itself and not fall back on the ratepayers.

Leo Honek: I think it all comes down to working on population growth, and development will come as a result of that. If we can grow tourism and other industries within our local economy then Livingstone Shire will become a more attractive option for people to live or visit. This will support developers, as well as the many small businesses operating in the region. I think that could start with a review, and potentially an overhaul, of our tourism marketing strategy. I believe we could really boost our tourism industry with targeted advertising to international audiences looking for eco-tourism destinations.

Pat Eastwood: The answer to this question is found in the last. If you have a community that looks and feels good, has enviable facilities, great climate and is surrounded with incredible natural beauty, people will want to move here or holiday here. Developers will be attracted and then as a council we need to make the process as bureaucratically friendly as we can. That is not to say we are light on process as they are there to protect us all, council, the developer and the community. Developers want to make a buck as they should and they often take big risks. Sensible sustainable development will always be encouraged and will be rewarded in Livingstone.

Stephen Bird: A reduction in Headworks contributions would be a good start. With places like Brisbane and Townsville charging $28,000 for subdivision lots and Livingstone charging $25,000, where do you think all the developers are spending their money when properties are selling for double the price in the cities? A figure of $21,000 has been suggested to me which might entice more developers to the area. We could also as a Council be the go between of our citizens who have legitimate concerns about the effects and impacts of projects and the developers to create a more effective communication channel.

Andrea Friend: A review of operational work costs that will allow developers to spend extra finance on planting more trees to create a carbon neutral and indeed carbon negative areas. Far more transparency with developers. Case managers to assist the developers right through the process and explain what is happening with their application with each step not keeping them in the dark. Clear and concise explanations and reasoning for each developer. We want affordable and attractive housing and lowering the cost of developer contributions may certainly lower the cost to young families encouraged to buy in our shire.

Mike Decman: I have progressive visions for our Shire. Better roads and maintenance. The Northern Access and Rocky Yeppoon Road to 4 lanes. Streamlined Development approval with Council considering lower charges and connection fees for new businesses. Some fees should be waived as an incentive as rates income subsequently paid are never ending from then on for the Shire. Years ago the area of Jabiru Drive was developed in a conjunction of lease purchase options between the Shire and businesses and has been I believe a successful outcome for the Shire. This could be revisited moving forward as an option for our region.

Adam Belot: Developers like any business, are driven by the need to be profitable. I want to work proactively with our developers and encourage them to bring products to the market that enhance the liveability of our Shire. The previous term of Council has worked proactively with developers by delaying the paying of infrastructure fees (up to 2 years). This meant that the 26k paid to council for infrastructure could be paid at the actual sale of the block not at the approval stage (up to 2 years). However LSC did increase the charge from 21k to 26k which interestingly RRC has kept and this obviously impacts the profitability for developers in Livingstone. Ultimately, any incentives need to be rigorously considered in full, as offering to much could jeopardise long-term sustainable budgets.

Keith Sully: The roads and general clean-up plus restoration where possible in areas affected by the recent fires have to be a priority. We don’t want people just coming for the Lagoon, the Kraken or other sites. Once the Shire is presented in a more pleasant view and perhaps some of the “infrastructure” costs being asked may need to be revised as once these developments take place, they will become ratepayers and as such deserve the same treatment afforded all residents of Livingstone Shire.

FACTBOX

Livingstone Shire Candidates for the 2020 Local Government elections

Candidates as they will appear on the ballot paper

Mayor

1. Andy Ireland

2. Bill Ludwig

3. Lynelle Burns

Councillors

1. Leah Grice

2. Scott Tarratt

3. Athol Keanalley

4. Tanya Lynch

5. Mathew Peach

6. Rhodes Watson

7. Nigel Hutton

8. Glenda Mather

9. Leo Honek

10. Pat Eastwood

11. Stephen Bird

12. Andrea Friend

13. Mike Decman

14. Adam Belot

15. Keith Sully