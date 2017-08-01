Huge coast leadership decision to be made after shock resignation

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council will hold their fortnightly Ordinary Meeting today with a number of notable items set to be discussed.

These matters include:

1. DEPUTY MAYOR

Councillor Nigel Hutton is expected to be appointed Deputy Mayor this morning, following Cr Graeme Scott's surprise decision to step down from office on July 18.

2. BOAT HARBOUR

The proposed new car/trailer park at the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour is back before council after the LSC tabled an Material Change of USe on July 4. They requested a report from the developer, the Department of Transport and Main Roads, be returned and include consideration to alternative surface treatment options. TMR confirmed they have no proposed changes.

3. EROSION WORKS

Cr Adam Belot intends to move a Notice of Motion: That LSC invite as a matter of urgency the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection and the lease holders of the Hideaway to attend a meeting to discuss and review the Erosion Protection Works - Environmental Management Plan, that appears to nominate sand removal from areas along Fisherman's Beach, as opposed to other sources of sand that is required to fill revetment wall bags along Putney Beach.