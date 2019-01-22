Menu
PARKING PROBLEM: Visitors to Yeppoon Lagoon choosing to park on the grass are being stung with $52 fines but there is good news for some.
Livingstone Shire Council set to refund lagoon parking fines

Leighton Smith
22nd Jan 2019 6:00 PM
AS A gesture of good will from Livingstone Shire Council, some of the controversial parking fines issued in the vicinity of the hugely popular Yeppoon Lagoon will be waived or refunded.

The plan to go easy on the drivers of 80 vehicles penalised $52 for parking inappropriate and/or hazardous locations near the lagoon, between December 30, 2018 and January 13, 2019, was revealed this morning at Livingstone Shire Council's first meeting of the year.

In a Mayoral Minute issued by Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig proposed waiving the fines as a one-off gesture of goodwill, with the public now regarded as sufficiently warned of the parking laws.

The motion also acknowledged the efforts of staff in enforcing the parking laws, noting the fines had the desired effect of causing an obvious reduction in inappropriate parking.

Cr Ludwig said the fines issued after this time period still stood.

LSC intends to increase their signage to create greater awareness for visitors to the lagoon.

An estimated 75,000 people visited the lagoon in December and more than 300,000 were estimated to have visited since May.

To apply for a refund, contact LSC customer service on 4913 5000.

LAGOON PARKING: There are a number of free parking options available for visitors to the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct.
