Livingstone Shire Councillor Belot ready to run again

HAVING held the role of councillor at Livingstone Shire for the past six years, Cr Adam Belot is ready to step up once more for a third term at the upcoming local government elections.

Cr Belot said the opportunity to represent a community, if elected, is possibly one of the most rewarding roles that people can be entrusted with.

“Being a local Councillor closely connected to community, brings many opportunities and challenges to actually make a difference in people’s lives and neighbourhoods,” Cr Belot said.

“In the role, I have a determination to listen, learn and look for opportunities that deliver the very best possible outcome for our community and will continue to do so if the community decide to elect me at the 2020 elections.”

Cr Belot believes the next term of councillors need to strive collectively toward the goal of building better communities and ultimately, striving to reach Livingstone Shires potential all the way from the bay to the bush.

“This can be achieved by harnessing each councillors diverse strengths and respecting their opinions,” he said.

“We also need a good understanding of short- and long-term budget strategies that aim to deliver efficient essential services, while always looking for opportunities to partner with State and Federal governments and the private sector to achieve our communities’ aspirations.

“Managing roads, rates and rubbish are still the foundation of local government and our council need to be mindful of constantly refining the basics to ensure that efficiencies can be found in areas of recycling, road construction/ maintenance and water usage.

“We need to nurture sensible vegetation management on both private and council land to allow fuel reduction via cool burning, grazing and mechanical means.

“This will be essential to reduce the chance of dangerous bushfires.

“The new table of representatives need the ability to think outside the square when it comes to promoting Livingstone Shire as a destination for both holiday makers and permanent settlers.

“How many times do we hear visitors’ comment ‘we didn’t realise just how beautiful it is on the Capricorn Coast and surrounds.’

“Getting people here is the biggest challenge. Once they are here they are hooked on the lifestyle.”

Cr Belot said managing the shires projected growth to ensure our village lifestyle is maintained will be important as every new resident will help to increase the Councils revenue.

“If managed correctly, this revenue needs to be spent wisely to alleviate the pressure on rates and the cost of living for the all residents.

“I endeavour to listen intently, have an open mind toward the issue that is being considered and then push as honestly and as hard as I can to achieve the desired outcome regardless of who is involved or what other people may think.”

Cr Belot has been the owner and operator of Future Tiling Services for 30 years in the building industry as a ceramic tiling / bricklaying contractor.

He was educated first at Yeppoon Kindy, Yeppoon Primary school and then Yeppoon High School.

He is also a member of SeaQ Boardriders Club, Keppel Coast Toastmasters Club, Capricorn Coast Local Marine Advisory Committee, ”Men’s good health brigade“ (meets at various coffee shops around town where men of all ages can share their highs and lows of the week), and a supporting member of Keppel Coast Darts Club and Cooee Bay Board riders (in rebuilding phase) Club.