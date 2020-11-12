Livingstone Shire gets prepared for storm and cyclone season

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT: Local Disaster Management Group Chair Mayor Andy Ireland, LDMG Deputy Chair Councillor Glenda Mather, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Darryl King and Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Co-ordinator David Mazzaferri pictured with the team taking part in this week's disaster activation exercise at The Hub. Picture: Contributed

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT: Local Disaster Management Group Chair Mayor Andy Ireland, LDMG Deputy Chair Councillor Glenda Mather, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Darryl King and Livingstone Shire Local Disaster Co-ordinator David Mazzaferri pictured with the team taking part in this week's disaster activation exercise at The Hub. Picture: Contributed

WITH storm and cyclone season fast approaching, Livingstone Shire’s state-of-the-art disaster management facility ‘The Hub’ transitioned into activation mode this week.

The transition was part of an annual training exercise for agencies and council staff to ensure preparedness for the upcoming season.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Mayor Andy Ireland, said although council was conducting a bushfire activation exercise this year, it was important to note this summer season was forecast as a La Niña, which meant increased rainfall across much of Australia.

Cr Ireland said the training formed part of council’s Local Disaster Management plan where the Local Disaster Management Group puts itself through the paces with an activation exercise in ‘The Hub’, to ensure all agencies are prepared for the season and to familiarise themselves with the facility.

“Our region has experienced more than its fair share of natural disasters in recent years and Monday marked the one-year anniversary following the unprecedented wildfires that swept through several localities in Livingstone in 2019,” he said.

“So, it’s very important to ensure council staff, local emergency services and agencies are given the opportunity to sharpen their training skills and response capabilities.

“The exercise also provided an opportunity to reflect on the lessons learnt from weather events like the Cobraball bushfires or ex-Tropical Cyclone Marcia and share that across multiple agencies to streamline future operations.

“The training also included a complete lockdown of the building with the lowering of the cyclone shutters and a video conference with the State Government. The building also switched across to generated power to ensure its fully functional at all times.”

The team taking part in this week's disaster activation exercise at The Hub. Picture: Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner, Darryl King said these annual exercises were a great opportunity to work closely with other agencies and council to ensure effective communications and familiarisation with working in response to a disaster.

“Queensland weather can fluctuate significantly, which is why residents should never underestimate the severity of storms and bushfires and the damage they can cause,” Mr King said.

“Natural disasters including flooding, rain, tropical cyclones and bushfires are an annual occurrence in our region and it’s essential that residents understand the risks in order to take the necessary steps to reduce the impact of a natural disaster on their wellbeing, home, family, finances, and business.”

Deputy chair of the Local Disaster Management Group Councillor Glenda Mather said the exercise was a timely reminder for residents to be as prepared as possible before a natural disaster occurs.

“The best way to minimise the disruption to you and your family’s lives, is to first understand your risk to natural disasters, look at the big picture and identify the scenarios you need to consider, and make a plan,” Mr Mather said.

“Council is encouraging all Livingstone residents to take the time now to look at their preparation for the upcoming season.

“The community is also being invited to attend the Get Ready Day in Beaman Park on November 29 to get help with your ‘what-if’ plan or to learn more about coastal hazards, and gain advice from our emergency services and Council Disaster Management on other hazards and risks.”

Livingstone Shire Local Disaster co-ordinator David Mazzaferri added there were several key steps residents should follow to ensure they were prepared this summer, storm and cyclone season which included stocking their emergency kit, cleaning up their yards and making sure they had an emergency plan ready to go should disaster strike.

MORE COUNCIL STORIES:

Win a weekend away in Livingstone lights competition

Council makes decision on Comiskey’s mining business

Livingstone owed $6M in outstanding rates