ECO-FRIENDLY: Livingstone Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton tries out council's newest hybrid vehicle.
Livingstone Shire goes hybrid to reduce carbon footprint

Trish Bowman
21st Jul 2019 8:29 AM
LIVINGSTONE Council is going green with the delivery of a new hybrid vehicle last week marked as just the first step in the plan to promote sustainability and reduce the council's carbon footprint.

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said hybrid vehicles generally provided a more fuel-efficient alternative to most petrol and diesel vehicles which complies with council's ethos.

"The purchase of the hybrid vehicle is part of a routine renewal of existing assets and comes at no additional cost to ratepayers,” CrHutton said.

"While the capital expenditure may be slightly more initially, these costs will be returned quite quickly given the vehicle's low fuel expenses.

"Ultimately, this vehicle will cost council less in the long term as well as reduce council's impact on the environment, which is a positive for Livingstone ratepayers.”

Cr Hutton said it was a conscious decision by the council to choose a more environmentally friendly option, as it continues to strive towards being a leader in sustainability on a local, state and national level.

"Council is also currently undertaking a number of other sustainability initiatives, including developing an organisational carbon strategy, to investigate opportunities to reduce its carbon footprint through such actions as capturing/flaring landfill gas and retrofitting street and building lights to LED or solar,” he said.

"This whole-of-council approach will bring about improvements in the efficiencies of vehicles and plant; investigating the opportunity for installing solar/battery suites on or at existing buildings and facilities; developing a sustainable living education and awareness raising program; formulating its position on climate change through a policy; and developing a strategy on how the Livingstone community adapts to future coastal hazards and climate change (Livingstone CHAS Project).

"All of these significant projects reinforce council's commitment to a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future for our region.

"In addition to these projects and programs, council and its partner organisations will showcase all of the sustainability initiatives and projects occurring throughout the shire at the inaugural Sustainable Livingstone Expo on September29 at Beaman Park in Yeppoon.

"We're looking forward to inviting the community to attend and learn how they can work towards being a more eco-conscious consumer while learning tips on how to have a sustainable household.”

