Livingstone Shire name change tabled in today's meeting

THE name of Livingstone Shire Council could change following today's ordinary council meeting.

Top of the list for the agenda in business outstanding is the discussion of "city status classification application”.

This has been outstanding since 2014 and the resolution options include applying for a formal city status application or consultation to determine a new name.

Capricorn Coast City Council has been floated as one possible option.

Councillors will also discuss car parking options for the Yeppoon foreshore and town centre.

It has been noted that plans are finalised and a budget allocation of $50,000 will be sought as part of the Quarter 2 budget.

The 2018 financial audit report will be received and the auditors have noted that additional issues have been raised.

The 2018-19 operational plan progress report is also attached and most projects are on track. Three are off track and five not completed.

The total projects are 97.

Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club is also up for its tenure agreement renewal.

The previous lease, for 10 years, was handed down on on July 1, 2008.

A motion to renew the lease will be tabled.

The Ogmore Community and Recreation Committee's request for land at Bicentennial Park will also be granted.

This will allow the committee to apply for grants to develop their hall since it was deemed "beyond repair” in 2016.

A funding application for the Regional Arts Development Fund will be also be discussed.

The committee has accepted 10 out of 11 applications with a total amount of $36,828.

Application purposes include training for traditional silver smithing skills, a three-day literary festival, music therapy workshops, film screenings and more.

Councillors will discuss bringing some fun activities now the Yeppoon foreshore and lagoon has been completed.

Ideas include an event space with market stalls, outdoor movies, fitness activities and outside broadcasts.

Liquor licenses will need to be considered and it is anticipated that events should be free for guests.

An extension for a medical centre on Tanby Rd is also on the agenda.

Grant applications will be discussed surrounding parking and pedestrian accessibility adjacent to Bell Park in Emu Park.

A request from Great Keppel Island Holiday Village to be permitted to remove their own waste will also be discussed.

Today's meeting starts at 9am at Yeppoon.