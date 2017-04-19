Disaster haunts CQ region as risk rating released

A building that bore the full force of Cyclone Marcia as it blew through Rockhampton. Picture: Patrice Brown

CYCLONE Marcia continues to haunt Livingstone Shire Council's budget.

But council CEO Chris Murdoch said the natural disaster had also seen an investment in new, lasting infrastructure which would serve the region well into the future.

Ms Murdoch spoke to The Morning Bulletin after the Queensland Audit Office's release of the 2015-16 Local Government financial report.

The report concluded Livingstone's overall sustainability risk was 'moderate', indicating some sustainability issues could arise in the future.

However, Ms Murdoch said Livingstone had continued to improve in the two reports released by the Queensland Audit Office since de-amalgamation.

Livingstone had an operating surplus of 7.44%, but was given a moderate rating for this marker based on an average operating surplus of -7.02%.

Ms Murdoch said this could be attributed to the costs associated with de-amalgamation and the "significant impact" of Cyclone Marcia.

She said the council would continue to work through these financial issues over several years.

Ms Murdoch said natural disasters had also impacted the council's asset sustainability ratio, which also received a moderate rating.

While that rating reflects irregular or insufficient spending on assets, Ms Murdoch said this was partly associated with the new infrastructure built after Cyclone Marcia.

In the case of projects like the Scenic Hwy, Ms Murdoch said the council was investing in infrastructure which would be more resilient to future events.

Ms Murdoch said the council was pleased with the net financial liabilities ratio of 50.06%, scoring it a low rating, which indicated no concern about ability to pay debts.