Livingstone Shire road set for $1.7 million works

ROAD SAGA: Emu Park resident Ray Anderson wanted Svendsen Rd to be fixed so it is not a danger boat users back in 2010. Nikita Watts

THE sealing of the final two kilometres of unsealed section of road on Svendsen Rd connecting to the Coorooman Creek boat ramp will be a huge relief for boaties and residents alike after years of requests for help to Livingstone Shire Council.

In 2010, Emu Park resident Ray Anderson said the road was in a "dangerous and atrocious state”.

The avid boatie struggled to understand why a shoddy road that led to the brand-new boat ramp would not have been sealed.

Svendsen Road Rural seal and upgrade plan,

Fast forward eight years and many more pleas from residents, and the road is finally set to see work begin on Monday.

A section of Svendsen Rd will close intermittently for three weeks while the bulk earthworks are carried out.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the $1.7 million works package, fully funded by the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program, has remained a high-priority project for council.

"Council submitted a funding application in 2017 under the State Government's $3.49-million Works for Queensland program to complete this and other priority projects,” Cr Ludwig said.

"In 2016 council constructed 45 additional car parking bays bringing the total spaces to 90, making Coorooman Creek boat ramp a vital hub for boating, fishing and general recreation at the southern end of the Capricorn Coast.

"These next upgrade works will complete the final section of sealing to provide a more convenient, dust-free environment for both recreational users and nearby residents.

Brittany Lauga with Minister for Ports Mark Bailey at the Coorooman Creek boat ramp in 2016.

"Council would like to acknowledge the strong ongoing support from the State Member Brittany Lauga in assisting to secure the funding for this important upgrade to get under way.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said this was welcome news for the region's almost 10,000 registered boaties and was another step in the right direction to providing better marine infrastructure across our region.

Council will be closing the last two kilometres of Svendsen Rd at Zilzie from 6.30am to 4pm every Monday to Friday during the first three weeks of construction.

Councillor Glenda Mather, who chairs the Municipal Infrastructure Committee, thanked the community for their patience.

"It's unfortunate that the road will be closed during this time, however, due to funding requirements of delivery, it restricts the timeframe to carry out these vital works that will provide long-term advantages and greatly reduce future maintenance,” Cr Mather said.

"Council looks forward to the road being fully sealed later this year, which will no doubt be a hugely positive outcome for our local boating community and visitors.”