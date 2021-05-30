Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An injured turtle from plastic
An injured turtle from plastic
Environment

Livingstone Shire to become plastic straw free

Vanessa Jarrett
30th May 2021 2:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Livingstone Shire Council is taking steps be a plastic straw free shire.

In March council commenced public consultation for consideration of a ‘no plastic straw policy in Livingstone Shire.’

This is to align its policies with the Queensland state government as new laws are coming in to ban single-use straws.

From September 1, polystyrene foam food containers and cups as well as single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery and plates will all be banned across the state.

Councillor Andrea Friend said these plastic straws and other one-use plastics are strangling waterways and reef.

“About 1000 turtles die, each year, from discarded plastic items,” she said.

“On the Capricorn Coast alone in 2020-2021 there have been 330 turtle nests confirmed.”

Approximately 1000 turtles die, each year, from discarded plastic items
Approximately 1000 turtles die, each year, from discarded plastic items

If you find a sick and stranded turtle contact the Department Environmental Science turtle stranding hotline on 1300 130 372.

If you have suggestions and concerns contact Councillor Andrea Friend on Andrea.Friend@livingstone.qld.gov.au and mobile 0459 392 411.

If you own a business and require assistance in the transition contact the coordinator of Boomerang Alliance phone 0408 873 047.

livingstone shire council plastic straw ban plastic straws turtle
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk fights police because they didn’t investigate theft

        Premium Content Drunk fights police because they didn’t investigate theft

        Crime A drunk man annoyed police were more interested in his intoxication levels rather than a dispute over $20 assaulted two police officers during his arrest.

        Smoke reported in North Emerald from vegetation fire

        Premium Content Smoke reported in North Emerald from vegetation fire

        News Avoid driving through smoke where possible and be aware of firefighters working in...

        Paramedics attend two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton City

        Premium Content Paramedics attend two-vehicle crash in Rockhampton City

        News A male patient was taken to hospital in a stable condition

        VALE GLEN BAILEY: Racing icon remembered as a gentle giant

        Premium Content VALE GLEN BAILEY: Racing icon remembered as a gentle giant

        Horses The funeral will be held on Monday and his son Terry will deliver a eulogy online...