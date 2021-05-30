Livingstone Shire to become plastic straw free

Livingstone Shire Council is taking steps be a plastic straw free shire.

In March council commenced public consultation for consideration of a ‘no plastic straw policy in Livingstone Shire.’

This is to align its policies with the Queensland state government as new laws are coming in to ban single-use straws.

From September 1, polystyrene foam food containers and cups as well as single-use plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery and plates will all be banned across the state.

Councillor Andrea Friend said these plastic straws and other one-use plastics are strangling waterways and reef.

“About 1000 turtles die, each year, from discarded plastic items,” she said.

“On the Capricorn Coast alone in 2020-2021 there have been 330 turtle nests confirmed.”

If you find a sick and stranded turtle contact the Department Environmental Science turtle stranding hotline on 1300 130 372.

If you have suggestions and concerns contact Councillor Andrea Friend on Andrea.Friend@livingstone.qld.gov.au and mobile 0459 392 411.

If you own a business and require assistance in the transition contact the coordinator of Boomerang Alliance phone 0408 873 047.