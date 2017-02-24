REVEALED: Ludwig's plan to secure major government jobs

JOBS BID: Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig says the region has the infrastructure and skilled workforce to support Federal Government departments. Pictured: Cr Tom Wyatt, Jeff Davey from Davey Engineering Solutions, Mayor Bill Ludwig and Deputy Mayor Graham Scott inspect Stage Two of the Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

A SKILLED workforce and critical infrastructure are among the drawcards to lure the public sector from Canberra to the Capricorn Coast.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said council had already started to prepare a submission to a Senate inquiry into the Federal Government's proposed decentralisation of Commonwealth entities to parts of regional Australia.

He said the Livingstone Shire and greater central Queensland are "unequivocally well-positioned" to capitalise on the move.

He outlined Livingstone Shire's undeniable suitability to accommodate a vast range of research industries and government departments many of which already have grass roots firmly established in the region including beef production, agriculture, defence and marine science.

Cr Ludwig commended the government for recognising regional centres' potential to provide infrastructure for complex research and industries, plus the skilled workforce needed for efficient and effective results.

He said Livingstone Shire already had guaranteed, affordable infrastructure, noting the Gateway Business and Industrial Precinct, the redevelopment of the old Yeppoon Railway site and construction of the Local Disaster Coordination Centre.

Cr Ludwig said affordable housing, first-class medical and education facilities teamed with the family-friendly coastal lifestyle, plus existing employment opportunities for partners and extended families would also feature in council's submission, as well as spruiking long-established agriculture industries and the proximity to the Great Barrier Reef.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Livingstone Shire - and all areas of regional Australia - to help secure their long-term economic future and I look forward to working with the Federal Government to help make this proposal a reality," Cr Ludwig said.