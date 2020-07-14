LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

Cr Glenda Mather is pleased to see upgrades of rural roads happening in Livingstone Shire.

Cr Glenda Mather is pleased to see upgrades of rural roads happening in Livingstone Shire.

THREE key rural roads in Livingstone Shire are receiving sealing upgrades and widening.

The $2.97m Greenlake Road project involved sealing two kilometres from Artillery Road.

Works are continuing on upgrading a further 2.5 kilometres, including its intersection with Lake Mary Road.

Works have also started on the sealing of the intersection of Old Byfield Road and Lake Mary Rd, totalling $440,000, while Bungundarra Road has undergone a $252,500 sealed curve widening to accommodate B-doubles.

Councillor Glenda Mather, who heads up the shire’s transport portfolio, said these works were identified as important strategic upgrades to the rural road network.

“Our shire’s rural road network is expansive and covers a large portion of our region, so it’s vital that these works are undertaken for our rural residents and motorists who regularly travel these roads,” she said.

“These upgrades will not only enhance the accessibility and longevity of these roads but also their safety for all road users.

“Council would like to thank the Australian Government for its funding support towards these roadworks, which demonstrates a great example of what can be achieved when government, community and industry all work in partnership to play a role in ensuring a safe and reliable road network.”

Council is also about to commence work on Stage two of the Adelaide Park Road Reconstruction, from the St Brendan’s College drop-off area to Panorama Drive, including upgrades to the Noon Drive Intersection.

Residents have been informed of the works which are expected to be completed in three months, subject to weather conditions.

Other stories:

School bus driver disgusted with state of roads

Criteria for rural road upgrades badly flawed?

Fired up: ‘People are saying the roads are terrible’