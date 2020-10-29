Livingstone to get first off-leash dog park

Livingstone Shire will soon have its first off-leash dog park and there could be more to come.

THE Livingstone Shire will soon have its first off-leash dog park after a suitable site was found during an extensive council investigation.

On Tuesday councillors gave the green light to the establishment of the Olive Dorey Dog Park (currently known as the Olive Dorey Park).

This park was considered “ideal” by the council, as its location on Clayton Rd at Yeppoon has been identified as an “active and developing area”.

The council’s decision this week to press ahead with an off-leash dog park followed community consultation in which 96 per cent of people surveyed supported such a facility.

The council also resolved to look further into the possibility of creating more off-leash dog parks in the shire, where dogs under supervision will be permitted to roam without leads.

Possible sites already identified include Lex Semple Park, Emily Morgan Park, and Emu Park Bicentennial Oval.

This week’s council meeting was told that Livingstone had $30,000 in its operational budget to deliver such a facility.

“This will be stage one,” said David Mazzaferri, the council’s acting executive director of Liveability and Wellbeing.

“I think it’s important as per the briefing session, we invest in this one, and then we go out and survey the community in regards to other locations for a dog off-leash (park).”

Cr Tanya Lynch asked if potential future parks of this nature would also cost $30,000.

Mr Mazzaferri said it depended on what facilities were provided.

“There is so many variables when it comes to off-leash (parks)… in general terms $30,000 will give an off-leash park where people can manage their dogs within that area.”

Cr Friend said it would be progressive of Livingstone to construct an off-leash dog park.

“This has been something that our whole community has been wanting for quite a lot of years,” she said.

“As a previous officer of council, I know first-hand that there have been so many people requesting this over the years.

“I’m very, very proud of our council, our council table and our officers, to undertake this investigation into the best area for a dog park.

“I for one, will be taking my 69kg Great Dane there and I look forward to it.”

Cr Pat Eastwood also spoke for the establishment of an off-leash dog park, saying it would take congestion off other areas including beaches.

“I’m for areas where dogs can run amok, safely,” he said.

Cr Lynch said such a park would be good for mental health and the general well-being of the community.

Councillors unanimously supported the establishment of the shire’s first off-leash dog park.

It is not yet known when the Olive Dorey Dog Park will be opened in its new form.

