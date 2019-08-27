Livingstone votes to make itself more transparent

TRANSPARENT: Councillor Adam Belot is petitioning on Yeppoon Street for Councillors to be able to decide what goes on the Council meeting agenda.

IT HAS been seen as a win for transparency in the Livingstone Shire Council according to championing councillor Adam Belot.

Discussions and agreements made in once-confidential council briefings sessions and workshops will now be made available to the public following a motion, moved by Cr Belot, was decided upon unanimously. The move comes as part of a wider campaign by the councillor to increase transparency in the local government he represents. Cr Belot said it took "a lot of work and research” to navigate the legalities around publishing agendas that are not listed in the Local Government Act.

"The councillors saw, based on that evidence, that it was entirely possible and could be done for the betterment of the community and ratepayers,” he said.

Significant portion of a councillor's work was done behind closed doors and the public has little or no insight into what was gong on, according to Cr Belot.

"The community, if they choose to, can go on the council's website and have a look at what we're discussing in council briefing work - like we have for our regular meetings.”

The move could be seen as a precursor to the councillor's second transparency campaign seeking to change the CEO's role in deciding what is heard at council meetings.

As it stands, recently adopted meeting procedures, suggested by the State Government, empowers the CEO to deem what items are suitable for council meeting agendas.

Previously, a councillor had the right to submit a meeting agenda item, to then be debated by the elected councillors - provided it was received 7 days before the meeting.

Cr Belot believes under the provisions, requiring elected members to seek approval from the CEO "shifts the power from the elected members to an unelected public servant of the council”.

He had been petitioning around the Livingstone area, showing people LSC's framework with the provisions and Rockhampton Regional Council's without.

He said when people read the two, they made it clear they did not support it.

Cr Belot said they would say things like "that's not the way we want our council to work” or "that's not how we expect you to represent us”.

"There have been examples where motions have been held in a business outstanding table or a similar format for quite some time,” he said.

"Whilst the policy allows for that determination to be totally the CEO's responsibility, the councillor is left to wait for a decision from the CEO.”

He said he would be willing to put his neck out to his fellow councillors again in his quest for transparency in the LSC.

"With every motion there is the possibility you will be successful or unsuccessful. I can only put forward the logical debate and hope councillors agree with it. I'll strongly disagree if they don't,” he said.

I understand and respect they may be reluctant to make changes, yet my efforts are all about increasing the reputation of our local government by being more transparent and accountable to our community. He said the essence of his actions were not directed at the organisation or the council staff, but rather at the elected decision makers.

"It was not the CEO that made the decision to go with this different policy, it was the elected members that made this decision,” he said.