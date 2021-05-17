Livingstone: Work to start on million dollar developments

More stages at residential subdivisions, child care centres, a multimillion-dollar shopping centre upgrade and new units are among the many projects proposed or underway in the Livingstone Shire.

Rockhampton and Livingstone council’s planning departments have been inundated with development applications for new projects and building approvals for reroofs following the hailstorm in April 2020.

One of the most high-profile developments is the major multimillion-dollar redevelopment at Keppel Bay Plaza.

Plans include a new cinema in the former Target space and new entertainment and dining options.

Snap Fitness will also expand into their own building on the site.

Hutchinsons Builders was awarded the contract for the works which are expected to involve 30 full-time jobs during construction.

A double-storey, three-unit complex was approved by the council in March for 12-14 John Street, Yeppoon.

The development will have two two-bedroom units on the ground floor and one three-bedroom unit on the upper level.

Further along on John Street, a four-unit development has broken ground.

Yeppoon developer Gladstone Holmes with Stroud Homes are building two separate two-storey buildings.

Each building will have two units and the development will be built in two stages, with construction already underway for the first stage.

Most residential estates have lodged plans for operational works to develop land at the next stages.

Livingstone Shire estates include Paramount Park, Central Park, Taroomball, Pacific Outlook Estate, Sea Haven Estate, The Shoals and Lammermoor, Hidden Valley and Heights estates.

Applications for new subdivisions – Kingsway Estate proposed to be built at Kinka Beach and The Patch Estate at Hidden Valley – have also been lodged.

A 405-hectare block adjoining Olive Estate at Rockyview sold at auction for $790,000 last month.

The site has existing development approval for 45 lots, which the new owner is keen to get started on.

A new car wash is also underway at Hidden Valley, near KFC and the hospital.

The facility was approved in early 2021 and tenders for the construction opened in February.

Plans for office buildings at 76 Queen Street, Yeppoon, were submitted to council by Real Earth Development and are pending approval.

The Real Group submitted plans for a creche at their Millroy Drive, Barmaryee site in February and are awaiting approval.

The floor plan for the proposed creche includes a staffroom, bathroom, laundry, store rooms, office, reception, breakout room, sleep nook, kitchen, cleaners, general learning area, amenities and outdoor play areas and spaces.

Another child care centre is in the approval process.

The 155-place child care which would employ 22 staff, has been proposed to be built at 9 and 11 Tanby Road, Yeppoon.

Plans were submitted in April and is under council review.

Huge news came out of Surf Lakes last month as the company lodged plans for a $187 million development which would transform the site into a tourism hub.

The development plans include a boutique hotel, playgrounds, solar farm, tourist park, cafes, inflatable water park and solar farm.

The development would be conducted over two stages and would be expected to be fully completed by 2031, employing 60 staff and open daily from 6am to 9pm.

Construction has also been underway at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre as the new Bunnings was opened earlier this month.

Food and petrol outlet Fresh Trading Co. opened on Thursday May 13.

Hungry Jacks and Gus’ Coffee are poised to be constructed by September and open before Christmas.

Lanskey Constructions was successful with tenders and will have at least 100 workers on the construction.

Approved in February last year, the $30m residential and retail development at The Strand Hotel is set to still be going ahead.

The buildings from The Strand Hotel bottle shop to Queen Street are set to be demolished to make way for the seven storey, 45-unit, Mint Apartments development.

The Strand Hotel is to remain as is.

More restaurants have also opened in the bustling coastal town with Waterfront Seafood Bar and Grill and The Bungalow.