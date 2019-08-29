Livingstone workers win pay rise

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council workers today won a 14-month fight for better pay and conditions.

Employees started voting on a proposed Enterprise Bargaining Agreement yesterday and that process concluded this afternoon with an overwhelming number voting in favour.

Central Queensland organiser for The Services Union Chris McJannett said he was happy with the result which ended a long battle for more than 300 workers.

"It (EBA) is infinitely better than council was ever willing to offer and it will give employees a better ability to afford to keep working in the shire after years of wage increases below the cost of living,” he said.

"The clause specifying steps for a redundancy process will also bring important comfort to staff about the future and how they might be treated if there are more cuts in coming years.”

During the protracted negotiations process, employees had to resort to taking industrial action.

Ultimately the council accepted the non-binding recommendation of the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission to improve its wages offer (2.2 per cent minimum increase in years two and three of the agreement) and to include the clause about redundancy process.

READ: Council workers expected to win pay rise