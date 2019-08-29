Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Union delegates address a gathering of Livingstone Shire Council workers in March this year.
Union delegates address a gathering of Livingstone Shire Council workers in March this year. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Livingstone workers win pay rise

Darryn Nufer
by
29th Aug 2019 6:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council workers today won a 14-month fight for better pay and conditions.

Employees started voting on a proposed Enterprise Bargaining Agreement yesterday and that process concluded this afternoon with an overwhelming number voting in favour.

Central Queensland organiser for The Services Union Chris McJannett said he was happy with the result which ended a long battle for more than 300 workers.

"It (EBA) is infinitely better than council was ever willing to offer and it will give employees a better ability to afford to keep working in the shire after years of wage increases below the cost of living,” he said.

"The clause specifying steps for a redundancy process will also bring important comfort to staff about the future and how they might be treated if there are more cuts in coming years.”

During the protracted negotiations process, employees had to resort to taking industrial action.

Ultimately the council accepted the non-binding recommendation of the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission to improve its wages offer (2.2 per cent minimum increase in years two and three of the agreement) and to include the clause about redundancy process.

READ: Council workers expected to win pay rise

chris mcjannett eba livingstone shire council workers pay rise the services union
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Magistrate: 'So he carries around a large kitchen knife?'

    premium_icon Magistrate: 'So he carries around a large kitchen knife?'

    Crime Accused armed robber claims they didn't premediate the BP job

    UPDATE: One woman in hospital after fire destroys a CQ home

    premium_icon UPDATE: One woman in hospital after fire destroys a CQ home

    Breaking Four fire crews remain on scene, police are investigating

    Taxi driver was on 'lookout for drunks' before cop car miss

    premium_icon Taxi driver was on 'lookout for drunks' before cop car miss

    News Early morning roundabout collision narrowly avoided

    Beloved grandmother celebrates her 100th birthday at Yeppoon

    premium_icon Beloved grandmother celebrates her 100th birthday at Yeppoon

    News At 16, Iris had a terrible accident that almost cost her a leg