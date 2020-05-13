Livingstone works to develop bushfire strategy

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council is reviewing its landholdings as it works towards developing a cohesive bushfire management strategy.

The issue of fire mitigation reared its head again this week when long-time Emu Park resident Graham Miller said he was worried that authorities had not learned lessons from the Cobraball bushfire disaster.

Mr Miller has lived at Henry St for more than 20 years and he said in that time, he had never seen fire mitigation conducted on Livingstone Shire Council owned-land adjacent to his property.

He is not the first resident to raise these types of concerns.

The council has subsequently released details about how it is working in close partnership with lead agency Queensland Fire and Emergency Services through the Local Disaster Management Group and Fire Management Group, to develop a bushfire risk management plan.

LSC said it was in the process of drafting a bushfire management strategy, incorporating a policy and a plan which would assess “shire wide priorities.”

Mayor Andy Ireland said there were two important reasons the council was conducting the review.

“Firstly, it is to identify council’s fire management responsibilities over freehold and tenure parcels of land and secondly, to develop a strategy around bushfire management for these parcels of council land,” Mayor Ireland said.

“Council received joint Australian and Queensland Government funding to support its work in developing bushfire mitigation plans for the shire, which provided a valuable opportunity to appoint a senior member of the rural fire service to assist council with the audit and development of bushfire risk mitigation plans.”

Cr Ireland said a detailed report on the comprehensive bushfire management strategy would be presented at a future council meeting in the coming months.

He said upon completion of the draft strategy, the council would seek feedback through community and stakeholder consultation.

“As a result of recent assessment of localised fire risks, for example Emu Park landing strip, council officers are progressing fire mitigation works to application stage with the view to mitigating the risk in the near future,” Cr Ireland said.

“In relation to council covering the cost of rates for fire-affected victims as a result of the 2019 Cobraball wildfires, this matter will be discussed at a council meeting on May 19.”