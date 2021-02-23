Menu
A staffy enjoys an off-leash area. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL.
News

Livingstone’s first off-leash dog park delayed

Darryn Nufer
23rd Feb 2021 4:05 PM
Construction of Livingstone Shire’s first off-leash dog park has been delayed because some of the materials required to build the facility are unavailable.

The Olive Dorey Park, located on Clayton Rd, Lammermoor, was initially proposed to open in January.

However, construction is now scheduled to take place from March 1, with the help of Skilling Queensland staff, which has allowed the council to keep the quality of the end product high, while lowering construction labour costs.

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the council said the park would be constructed throughout March and it was anticipated the fenced area would be completed, weather permitting, by the end of March.

“Once complete, the area will provide the opportunity for dogs to exercise, socialise with other dogs, enjoy the fresh air, practice training techniques, play games, and burn off energy,” the council said.

“The fully enclosed area will also include facilities such as seating, water, and dog waste bins which make it clear that dogs are invited, not just permitted.”

The council said the community would be informed of the park’s opening date as soon as possible.

“Council would like to apologise to the community for the delay, and it looks forward to welcoming park users and their pets to the facility as soon as possible.”

