Liz Cambage vs Andrew Bogut feud hits new level

A bizarre social media feud has erupted between two of Australia's greatest basketballers with no signs of stopping but where and why did the war of words begin?

After weeks swapping insults on Twitter, the ongoing saga between took another turn on Tuesday when Liz Cambage accused Andrew Bogut of saying things that were not true.

Last month, Bogut claimed that they were friends and that their online arguments were fabricated for media attention.

Andrew Bogut claimed the pair were actually friends. Picture: Adam Yip

"We were texting back and forth all week leading up to that," he told News.com.au.

"We're really close. We just thought we'd just light a little firecracker in the media "We've been texting and laughing about it … it's been great".

However, Cambage said this wasn't the case.

"Wow. I do not have your number, I have literally never spoken to you away from a BA (Basketball Australia) event," she said on Instagram.

"This obsession is just f***ing weird. And my name still in your mouth......get a f***ing life."

WHERE AND WHY DID THE FEUD BEGIN?

Tensions arose first between the pair, who will go down in history as some of Australia's best-ever basketballers, in 2016 when Cambage attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne.

She tweeted about the event calling it a powerful, yet peaceful afternoon.

Bogut took umbrage at the tweet, replying to the message saying that protesting against police brutality in Melbourne was like "protesting for less jumbo jets to be on highways". The tweet has since been deleted.

Cambage clapped back telling him to "educate himself".

The stoush between the pair appeared to have died down until Australian rapper and indigenous activist Briggs suggested Bogut watch a documentary on abuse of young men at a Northern Territory detention centre.

Andrew Bogut deleted the tweet in question. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Bogut then apologised for his initial tweet, saying he highly regretted it.

Typically, Cambage commented on this replying: "better late than never".

This reignited the war-of-words with Bogut referencing Cambage missing an Australian basketball training camp to attend Splendour in the Grass music festival.

"Ecambage (her Twitter handle) would not have guessed better late than never is your mantra!? Know of any music festivals I can skip training for in Rio?" Bogut wrote.

She again replied: "Lol you haven't even played for Australia for years until last year but OK. If you're looking for truth and honesty maybe you should ask Basketball Australia why I sat out last year".

Cambage is a basketballer, DJ and model Picture: Instagram.

THE RESPITE

The relationship between the two Australian basketball giants appeared to have simmered in 2018 after Cambage tore apart WNBA history books with a 53 point game.

The Australian was playing for the Dallas Wings as they decimated the New York Liberty 104-87 in July 2018.

Her single-game points record still stands.

Following the game, Bogut took to Twitter to address the "dumb dumbs" online.

"Just because Cambage and I disagree and have some fun back and fourths doesn't mean I am cheering for her to do poorly," Bogut tweeted.

"She made history, and hope she continues to break records and fly the flag for Australians abroad."

She was not aware of the comments at a media conference following the game but said Bogut was "softening up to me these days".

The 2.03cm star then took to Twitter to speak to Bogut saying she was "cheering for you always as well" with a love heart emoji.

2021 BIFF: BONDS AND OLYMPIC BOYCOTT

Cambage has made headlines around the world after sensationally declaring she won't play for Australia at the 2021 Olympics in Japan as a result of an Olympics team photo furore.

The 29-year-old slammed the Australian Olympics Committee for the athletes they chose to represent them in a promotional shoot for underwear sponsor Jockey.

"How am I meant to represent a country that doesn't represent me," she posted online alongside the hashtag whitewashed Australia.

"Until I see you doing more Australian Olympic Team imma sit this one out"

Jockey 2021 Olympic Games campaign Ambassadors – Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy, Olympic slalom canoeist Jessica Fox, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Cole and Paralympic tennis player Heath Davidson. Cambage was angry there was not any POC in this campaign Picture: Supplied

She then wrote: "also fake tan doesn't equal diversity" on another photo.

Cambage later clarified she was "in" for the Olympics after reports emerged she would boycott the 2021 games.

Bogut was quick to chime in with a theory about Cambage's posts, claiming it was not related to race at all.

"Anyone know who Jockey's biggest competitor is? Anyone have a list of ambassadors for Jockey's competitors?" he wrote on the pair's preferred platform of communication, Twitter.

"Quick tip: Bonds. Now, research time. All make sense yet?"

But this theory was quickly cut down as Bonds and Jockey are both owned by Hanes - meaning they aren't competitors. Cambage had worked with Bonds in a campaign in 2019.

Cambage is, however, an ambassador for another underwear company: Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie brand.

