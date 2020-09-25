Liz Hurley reveals bikini photo ‘regret’

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to posting a bikini selfie - after all she does have her own swimwear label.

But fans may notice a something a little different in her bikini snaps from now on.

The 55-year-old has sworn off sunbathing after seeing friends battle skin cancer, adding she "regrets" the years she spent lounging under the sun.

While she owns bespoke Elizabeth Hurley Beach brand and regularly shares snaps posing in her label's bikinis, the mother-of-one vowed to only step out in the heat if she is covered in the appropriate protection.

Liz Hurley, 55, has sworn off sunbathing after seeing friends battle skin cancer. Picture: Instagram/ElizabethHurley

"I regret ever sunbathing and now use SPF30 and wear a big sunhat," she told Grazia.

"I've lost count of how many of my contemporaries have had cancerous cells removed."

When it comes to photo shoots for her brand or snaps for her social media, Hurley is often seen posing without a "big sunhat", but it's safe to say she's lathered in sunscreen.

Earlier this year, she told Women's Health magazine she's especially conscious of her health because of her family history.

In 1992, she lost her grandmother to breast cancer, and in 1995, she became a global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign, a group she continues to work with.

And when it comes to looking after herself, the mother-of-one to 18-year-old Damian said her "secret" comes down to three small things.

"Making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities," she told women's Health.

"Drinking two cups of warm water every day is a good way to get a headstart on hydrating yourself," she added.

And surprisingly, while her Instagram feed is dominated by outfits showing off her very toned figure, Hurley recently said on a podcast that she doesn't like parading around publicly in her bikini.

Appearing on Susannah Constantine's (of Trinny and Susannah fame) podcast My Wardrobe Malfunction, Hurley said: "Most people are fine lying down, but when they stand up they want to cover up, including me.

She said she regrets ever sunbathing and now uses SPF30 and wears a big sunhat to protect her from the sun’s rays. Picture: Instagram/ElizabethHurley

"I like to cover up a lot. I certainly wouldn't walk round a public beach parading in a bikini anymore. I'm much too old. But, privately, of course."

The actress launched her swimwear range in Harrods 15 years ago with price tags ranging from $168 for a bikini to $364 for a kaftan.

Earlier this year Hurley's ex-partner Steve Bing and the father of her son, died by suicide.

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps.

"Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

Originally published as Liz Hurley reveals bikini photo 'regret'