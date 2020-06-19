LJ Hooker is supporting those in need

LJ Hooker's Brit Wheeler is excited to provide assistance to the local community.

LJ Hooker's Brit Wheeler is excited to provide assistance to the local community.

Share the Dignity’s August drive is coming up and this year, LJ Hooker Rockhampton is getting behind the movement to support local women in need.

Twice a year, in March and August, Share the Dignity asks the public to get involved by donating sanitary items such as pads, tampons, period underwear, incontinence pads and menstrual cups.

In addition to Woolworths’ continued support, this year LJ Hooker has also signed up to help, volunteering their offices as collection points.

According to Brit Wheeler from LJ Hooker Rockhampton, in light of everything going on, the company wanted to do its bit to help its local community.

“There are a lot of people that are in need and we think that it’s a great opportunity to get involved, especially at these difficult times,” Ms Wheeler said.

“Basically, we’ll have a big box in reception, for people to drop off items for such a great cause.”

Due to COVID-19, Share the Dignity’s March drive was cut short, meaning the need for donations throughout August is even more apparent.

Since it was founded, Share the Dignity has provided 2.5 million period products to women, girls and transgender people who were experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or just doing it tough.



To make a monetary donation head to sharethedignity.com.au/donate-now/.

Otherwise drop off physical donations to LJ Hooker’s office at 222 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton.



Donations are open until the end of August.