Corey Brown and Rekindling (pink cap) edge out Johannes Vermeer and Ben Melham to win last year’s Melbourne Cup. Picture: AAP
Horses

Lloyd Williams strengthens his Cup arsenal

by LEO SCHLINK
4th Oct 2018 5:25 PM

LLOYD Williams has significantly strengthened his Melbourne Cup hand, confirming he has bought into Irish stayers Cliffs Of Moher and Yucatan.

Already the owner of a record six Melbourne Cup winners - including the past two, Rekindling and Almandin - Williams might again have several runners in the race this year.

The future of Irish Derby winner Latrobe hinges on whether his travel mate Master Of Reality gets a spot on the plane to Australia next week and one of eight vacant stalls at Werribee's quarantine centre.

Cliffs Of Moher, second in last year's Epsom Derby when finishing ahead of Cracksman and Rekindling, and Yucatan are both trained by Aidan O'Brien.

Owner Lloyd Williams celebrates his sixth Melbourne Cup success after Rekindling's win last year. Picture: Paul Rovere/Getty
Latrobe is prepared by Joseph O'Brien, who guided Rekindling to Flemington glory.

Cliffs Of Moher is expected to make his Australian debut in the Group 1 Caulfield Stakes next week, following the same path to the Melbourne Cup as Johannes Vermeer, who was runner-up in the Caulfield Stakes before running third in the Caulfield Cup.

He then ran second in the Melbourne Cup.

Yucatan is likely to tackle the Group 2 Herbert Power Stakes (2400m) on Guineas Day.

Williams also has several other locally trained horses in Cup reckoning, including The Taj Mahal and Homesman.

aidan o'brien caulfield cup caulfield stakes cliffs of moher cracksman herbert power stakes homesman. rekindling johannes vermeer latrobe lloyd williams master of reality melbourne cup the taj mahal yucatan

