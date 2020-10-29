LNP aiming to stuff $300 into CQ’s stockings for Christmas

ELECTION PROMISE: The LNP are aiming to win the State Election to ensure they could put a $300 gift in every Queensland motorist’s Christmas stocking.

THE LNP’s plan to deliver Christmas cheer in the form of $300 vehicle registration rebates to motorists, promises to pump more than $27 million into Rockhampton and Keppel’s struggling economies.

Referring to official Transport and Main Roads data, the LNP’s candidate for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins said the value of the LNP’s $300 Rego Rebate for cars and light commercial vehicles would contribute $27.2 million into the Rockhampton region.

“Queensland motorists will be able to claim the money online in December and I would urge them to spend the cash in local businesses before Christmas and New Year,” Mr Hopkins said.

“If you own a registered vehicle, you’ll get the $300 Rego Rebate straight into your bank account before Christmas.

ELECTION VISIT: LNP leader Deb Frecklington, and her candidates for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins, Keppel Adrian de Groot and Mirani Tracie Newitt, visited Parkhurst's REO Heavy Equipment to talk up their plan to get CQ working again.

“Remember this $300 Rego Rebate will only be made available if the LNP wins the state election.”

Mr Hopkins said Labor wouldn’t give drivers a cent back on their rego after spending the past five years hiking it up by almost 20 per cent.

LNP Candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot said the LNP’s $300 Rego Rebate would give the region the boost it needed after a really tough year.

LNP candidate for Keppel Adrian de Groot with LNP’s Mirani candidate Tracie Newitt.

“No-one has to wait to until it’s time to renew their rego. If your car is registered right now you will be able to get your $300 Rego Rebate in a matter of weeks,” Mr de Groot said.

“The LNP wants Queenslanders to use this cash to go out and support local business straight away. Our economy in Yeppoon and right across Central Queensland badly needs this stimulus.

“Local businesses need a boost to protect jobs and get them into next year and the $300 Rego Rebate stimulus payment will give our economy a Christmas kickstart.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP had a plan to supercharge the economy and lead Queensland out of recession.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington, and her candidates for Rockhampton Tony Hopkins, and Keppel Adrian de Groot.

“Queensland has had the worst unemployment in the nation for the last four years and our small businesses are on their knees,” Ms Frecklington said.

“An LNP Government will take direct action to stimulate the economy and create new jobs.

“The LNP’s $300 Rego Rebate will give Queenslanders more cash to spend this Christmas, delivering a $1.15 billion boost for struggling shops, cafes and other small businesses.”

All eyes will be on Ms Frecklington today as she unveils her party’s costings, including a pledge to return the budget to surplus in the next four years.

Labor’s Keppel candidate Brittany Lauga responded saying her Labor Government had a proven track record of putting money back into people’s pockets.

“We’ve already delivered a $250 power rebate with another $50 on the way,” Ms Lauga said.

“Unlike the LNP who can’t afford its promises, its costings show it will sack hundreds of police, doctors, nurses, teachers and teachers’ aides.”

Labor’s candidate for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke was also contacted for comment.